Summer is all about staying as cool and effortless as possible — seriously! Whether running errands, heading into the office or hanging out with the girls, having a rotation of loose, breezy dresses is essential. Moreover, Amazon is the perfect place to search for new additions — especially if affordability is top of mind! (Be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day sale event on July 16-17 for savings and deals!)

From voluminous maxi dresses to edgy minis, there is a loose, easy dress that will help you get the comfy chic aesthetic without breaking the bank. We rounded up 15 loose dresses that will help you nail the comfy chic aesthetic starting at just $10 — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Anrabess T-shirt dress is easy and breezy, and we’re sure you’ll never want to take it off — was $53, now just $35!

2. Flow On: This Miduo maxi dress has a roomy silhouette and an eye-catching floral pattern we’re sure you’ll love — just $43!

3. Easy, Breezy: We can’t get enough of this Bxjx linen dress due to its simple, breathable design— just $10!

4. Buttoned: This Dokotoo maxi dress has a chic button-down silhouette that’s streamlined and pretty — just $39!

5. Sporty Chic: For those who are constantly on the go — but want to follow trends — this Ewedoos tennis dress has you covered — was $50, now just $35!

6. Knitted Comfort: This Btfbm mini dress uses a ribbed fabric for maximum comfort and give — was $43, now just $31!

7. Casually Decadent: You can throw on this Zesica maxi dress with heels or sandals for an effortless summer look — was $67, now just $51!

8. Everyday Essential: This Grecerelle maxi dress has a racerback cut for mobility — and it’s so cute — was $33, now just $30!

9. Roomy Essence: This Wolddress sundress has spaghetti straps and a billowing hemline that’s perfect for summer— was $30, now just $26!

10. Simplistic Elegance: We love this Lillusory midi dress because it’s refined and minimalistic — was $40, now just $28!

11. Porcelain Energy: This Blenclot midi dress features the popular porcelain print for a garment that channels the cottagecore trend — just $36!

12. Busy Mama: If you’re a busy, busy mom, this Merokeety T-shirt dress will make your day-to-day easier— was $48, now just $38!

13. Flutter, Flutter: Calling all fashionistas! This Wenrine mini dress has flutter sleeves for a fashion-forward, breezy feel — just $44!

14. Vacay Ready: This Columbia dress will look elevated with sandals and a cute clutch while you walk around the resort on your impending vacation — was $85, now just $25!

15. ’70s-Inspiration: This R.Vivimos midi dress has a baggy shape that feels vintage and modern — mostly because of its vibrant print — just $37!