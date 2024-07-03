Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer vacation season is in full swing. If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or checked out your favorite celebrities on Instagram, you’ve probably noticed they’ve bid farewell to the States in favor of a Euro girl summer. Everyone from Paige DeSorbo to Reese Witherspoon has been spotted traveling everywhere from Italy to Sweden. We’re staying stateside this summer, so the FOMO is real. Fortunately, we can dress in loose-fitting summer pieces to look like we’re vacationing in the South of France although we’ll be nice and toasty at home.

Of the many style trends going viral this summer, Euro girl style is one of our favorites. It’s all about comfy and chic pieces that will keep you cool during long walks and fashionable when posing for pics holding an Aperol Spritz. We searched through retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Revolve and Quince to snag the best loose-fitting summer outfits. From flowy shirts to airy skirts, breezy skirts and eye-catching dresses, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks ahead!

Loose Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: White linen blouses are effortlessly chic. This versatile find is so classic. Is your summer wardrobe stacked with white linen options? Don’t worry! This top comes in 22 other shades!

Loose Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only does this maxi skirt deliver Boho chic style, but it’s lightweight and airy so it won’t cling to your skin in the heat!

Loose Trousers

Our Absolute Favorite: If there’s one pants style we love to rock during the summer it’s flowy Palazzo pants. These bestsellers have a tummy-concealing waistband and flowy pleats!

Loose Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll feel like a queen in this floral print maxi dress. The one-shoulder detail is a perfect touch to showcase your sunkissed skin!