



Now that summer is coming to an end, we are slowly transitioning into the cooler fall weather. That also means that sweater weather is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited!

We’re always looking to upgrade our sweater collection because one simply cannot own too many cute sweaters in their closet. We found the perfect classic yet unique cardigan that you will definitely be loving all throughout the season, and you can pick it up right now for a crazy discounted price!

See it: Get the Lovers + Friends Cascara Cardigan (originally $158) on sale for just $40 at Revolve!

The adorable Cascara Cardigan from Lovers + Friends is the perfect cardigan to pick up for the upcoming fall season. It’s a great sweater to throw on when the seasons are just beginning to change to keep you warm and cozy when it’s chillier outside. Right now you can order this cardigan at an amazing discount, for just $40, which is nearly 75% off the original sticker price! With a deal this good, why pass on the chance to take advantage of it?

Cardigans are a staple in anyone’s closet. They’re the perfect sweater to throw over any sort of top when you’re looking to incorporate layers into your outfit. Though we love wearing a classic cardigan, sometimes we want ones that are different and unique, too, which is exactly what we’re getting from this one!

The Cascara cardigan has a breezy look to it because of the big wide sleeves and the loose knit material that it’s stitched from. These features make this sweater super breathable and perfect for the start of the fall season. The loose knit incorporates a loop trim along the sleeves, a detail meant to look a tad messy, that really enhances the easygoing quality this sweater has. The wide sleeves are tighter around the wrist, forming a cuff to bring the look together.

This is an open-front cardigan, meaning that there are no buttons present here, which makes this sweater appropriate for warmer weather as well. Sometimes we don’t button our cardigans at all if we want to show off what we’re wearing underneath, so the fact that this one is buttonless isn’t an issue at all!

The deep navy blue hue of this cardigan is very elegant, and it’s a color that can go with pretty much anything! It looks great paired with a standard pair of blue boyfriend jeans and a tank top, or over a cute printed dress and some tennis shoes. We love that it’s a versatile piece that we can wear for a number of different occasions. It would look great as an addition to a casual outfit for a lunch date or a walk in the park, and it can be dressed up a little with black skinny jeans and a basic button down shirt for a look that’s more appropriate for the office.

The Cascara Cardigan from Lovers + Friends is a great cardigan to add to your closet for the upcoming fall season. When the leaves begin turning colors and that air feels brisk and crisper than it has in quite a while, we guarantee that this is a sweater that you’ll be grabbing constantly before you head out and start your day. Grab it for this amazing price before your size sells out now!

