By now, you’ve probably figured out that I’m a self tan superfan — partly out of obligation and partly by choice. I’m always happier with a sun-kissed glow! While some of Us were born with beautiful bronzed limbs, I inherited a pale, porcelain skin tone. Think: the girl from The Ring or a translucent onion that has been sizzling on the stove.

Living in Los Angeles, the only way I can fit in with all the golden goddesses is by applying an artificial tan. As our queen Jenna Lyons says on The Real Housewives of New York City, “My lashes may be fake, but I definitely keep it real.” My tan may be fake, but I also keep it real!

I’ve tried almost every self tanner on the market, to varying degrees of success. Certain formulas leave my skin looking streaky or orange, while others don’t produce noticeable color at all! And since I have sensitive skin, I’ve been on the hunt for a self tanner that will keep my complexion hydrated. Mousses and sprays often dry out my skin, causing the solution to fade more quickly. It wasn’t until I discovered the Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Body Lotion that I finally cracked the code.

Get the Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Body Lotion for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Loving Tan Deluxe Gradual Tan Body Lotion is always my first choice self tanner. Fun fact: Summer House star Paige DeSorbo called the brand the “holy grail” of at-home spray tans! This product simultaneously acts as a tanner and moisturizer. Luxuriously rich and creamy, this nourishing lotion hydrates your skin while delivering natural-looking color. This is a great option for those who prefer a slightly slower development so you can build your tan over time.

Formulated with acai berry, shea butter and coffee extract (yum!), this Loving Tan self tanner leaves your skin soft and silky-smooth. And the tinted lotion helps extend the life of your tan.

For only $30, you can get multiple tans for less than the price of a spray tan — seriously! Stop splurging on expensive spa treatments or suffering with supremely sticky solutions. This Loving Tan Body Lotion is the only self tanner you need!

