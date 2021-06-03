You’ll Look Like a Star in These 17 Low-Back and Backless Swimsuits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A lot of swimsuits tend to be at least a little low-cut in front, but this summer, we’re especially into a low-back or backless look too. Maybe we’re a little (or extremely) inspired by Ariana Grande‘s wedding dress, but we’re seriously obsessed with everything backless right now!

We’ve picked out 17 one-piece swimsuits with low backs that we think will be huge hits on the beach this summer, whether you’re on a tropical vacation or hitting up a local spot for some sunbathing. Check them out below, arranged by color!

17 Swimsuits to Stun In This Season

Black

1. This S SUMERSHE monokini has ruffled cap sleeves and a leopard trim on top of its incredible back. We’re sold!

2. The “island vibes” are on point on this MNLYBABY one-piece swimsuit!

3. This SHEKINI thong swimsuit plunges in the front and the back!

Red

4. This wine red SHEKINI bathing suit is totally backless below the halter tie!

5. Simple in front, stunning in back. This Upopby swimsuit has a low back with two straps crossing over the shoulder blades!

6. This red-hot Lomitti swimsuit is cool because it kind of looks like a bikini in back, but in front it’s all about the ruffle and cutouts!

7. Now this is a way to elevate a minimal one-piece. This CHYRII swimsuit has a low back and a contrasting orange zipper in front!

Blue

8. This keyhole I2CRAZY swimsuit has a cute polka dot print and a flattering ruched stomach!

9. This crossback Lively one-piece dips it low but adds a high-cut hip for an even trendier look!

10. The lace-up details on this Holipick swimsuit are so stunning, the low back is just the cherry on top!

Pink

11. A mesh panel, strappy details, cutouts and a low back? We’re all in on this hot pink Tempt Me swimsuit!

12. Malibu Barbie called and she wants to borrow this MIAIULIA swimsuit from you a.s.a.p.!

13. This strappy back SweatyRocks swimsuit will cinch your figure for a picture-perfect look!

White

14. We’ve now seen zippers, but this SHEKINI one-piece actually adds on three buttons instead, almost like a henley top!

15. This simple yet mega-flirty Dixperfect one-piece is a huge hit with Amazon shoppers!

16. Calling all brides-to-be! This lace COCO SWIM bathing suit needs to make an appearance at your bachelorette party or honeymoon (or both)!

17. Love a little pattern? This white Ekouaer swimsuit has your back with an all-over tropical leaf print!

