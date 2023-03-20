Shop the Very Best lululemon Align Pieces for Your Spring Wardrobe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

With the arrival of spring comes many things. Warmer weather, outdoor events, longer days — and, of course, the opportunity to buy new clothing! We need comfy-chic pieces for our athleisure street style, workout wear for hotter temperatures and about a million other cute pieces for everything in between!

If you want a serious taste of success from your first try-on, it’s best to stick with lululemon’s iconic Align collection. These pieces were designed with the movement, comfort, and flexibility to stretch limits. They’re all buttery-soft too and hug the curves of your body for a level of weightless comfort that feels like a second skin. Want to see our faves for spring 2023? Shop below!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant 32″

When flares first started to make their return, we were nervous — but pieces like these pants make Us want more, more, more! These subtly-flared pants are ideal for yoga, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear them off the mat as well!

$118.00 See it!

lululemon Align™ Ribbed Bodysuit 25″

Fitted bodysuits are majorly on trend right now, whether you wear them with sneakers for a workout or with a belt around your waist and boots on your feet. A simple way to put together a top-tier outfit!

$148.00 See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6″

So many shorts are either too short or too long, but these shorts are just the right length. They come in 11 colors too!

Starting at $64.00 See it!

lululemon Align™ Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top

We all have the idea of a perfect tank top in our minds, but finding it has always been inexplicably difficult — until now!

$58.00 See it!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31″

These pants are one of the comfiest ways to elevate your outfit, whether you’re pairing them with a sweatshirt or dressing them up with a button-up shirt. Reviewers say they’re great for traveling too!

$128.00 See it!

