This time of year presents endless fashion possibilities. It’s technically summer, so we’re still living in shorts and skirts while we can — but nights are getting cooler and fall is in the air. Bring on sweater weather! No matter what outfit you’re rocking, one thing’s for sure: You still need that signature top to tie your look together. The problem? Well, most tanks simply don’t cut it. They’re either too tight, too flimsy or too cropped.

That’s why we were seriously relieved when we came across the bodysuit of our dreams! This sleeveless number from Lulus is top-rated for a reason. To quote one satisfied shopper, “This bodysuit is a perfect simple top that pairs well with pretty much anything.” For only $32, you can score this closet staple that you’ll end up wearing on repeat. Read on to find out why you need this go-to tank in your life.

The Symbolize Sleeveless Bodysuit from Lulus reportedly fits like a glove! Shoppers rave about the high-quality fabric that provides optimum comfort and tummy control. The fitted bodice with a square neckline is ultra-flattering and breathable, and the medium-weight knit material is form-fitting yet stretchy. Because this tank is a bodysuit, it doesn’t bunch up or ride up, so you won’t have to constantly adjust it.

With over 600 reviews, this tank really is the talk of the town! One shopper said, “I could not love this bodysuit more. I wear it all the time. It’s so comfy and is perfect for the daytime or going out at night. I’m going to order more colors because it’s so flattering.” This sleeveless bodysuit comes in three neutral colors: Black, White and Rust Brown. We love that these shades are so versatile! Black is a classic that stands out in every season. The Rust Brown is almost a burnt orange tone that screams fall fashion. And while many white tops out there are see-through, this tank is thick enough to avoid that issue. You don’t even need to wear a bra! We’re all about maximum comfort with sufficient support, after all.

Don’t be surprised if this Lulus bodysuit becomes the most-worn item in your closet. It really goes with everything! And since the cut is so flattering and the fit is so comfortable, you’ll reach for it again and again. We’re definitely planning on pairing the Black bodysuit with a leather skirt and heels for date night. And the Rust Brown is begging to make its big debut as autumn approaches — we’re getting major pumpkin spice vibes. The White tank is perfect with denim shorts for a late-summer look, or with jeans and a cardigan once temperatures drop. *Adds every color to cart.*

