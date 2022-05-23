Shop the Tanning Drops That Have Sold Out Over and Over Again

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Summer may be approaching, but our skin isn’t necessarily summer ready. Is it so wrong to want a sun-kissed glow on day one — or even earlier? Of course not! But making it happen isn’t so easy — and we want it to be as safe as possible!

What if we want a tan that’s actually good for our skin? Some companies might want to make you believe that it’s not possible, but Luna Bronze is proving otherwise. It’s no wonder this bronzing serum has sold out multiple times and once had a waitlist of over 10,000 shoppers!

Get the Good Night Face Bronzing Serum for just $48 at Luna Bronze!

You may have heard of Luna Bronze before, as the brand has celebrity fans including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hilary Duff, Whitney Port, Molly Sims, Jessica Szohr and so many more. If you haven’t tried any of the products yet, however, this is definitely an incredible one to start with. It’s more than just a self tanner — it’s a serum made to actually nourish your skin!

This clear tanning serum is infused with Australian native extracts and is rich in antioxidants to protect your skin. It’s also made with skin-brightening vitamin C so even as you bronze you don’t lose your radiant glow! This formula also consists of natural, organic ingredients and is vegan and cruelty-free!

Get the Good Night Face Bronzing Serum for just $48 at Luna Bronze!

Reviewers are loving this serum, which currently has an impressive collective rating of 4.8 out of 5. Thousands of fans sing its praises on the regular! They say it delivers the “perfect glow” that makes it look like they were “kissed by the sun,” leaving them feeling confident in their skin. They love how “subtle and natural” it looks, noting that it’s “not orange at all.” They’re even calling it “magic in a bottle!” We loved seeing one reviewer report how just 12 hours after applying it for the first time, they’d already received a compliment on their skin. It’s easy to see why people say they give it a “10 out of 10” (even though the limit is five)!

Even using this serum is so easy. No tanning mitts or other tools are required, and it’s so quick. Just apply directly to your skin or mix with your night cream before bed, spreading an even layer over your face. Remember, the more drops you use, the deeper the tan. Start off with one to three drops, moving up to five to 10 drops if you have a deeper skin tone. Remember to wash your hands after. Then all that’s left to do is sleep peacefully, knowing you’re going to wake up as a golden goddess in the morning!

Get the Good Night Face Bronzing Serum for just $48 at Luna Bronze!

Looking for something else? Shop more face products here and check out body products as well available at Luna Bronze!

Looking for more? Check out some of our other recommended picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!