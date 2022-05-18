This ‘Skin Soak’ Moisturizer Is Key to a Lizzo-Like Glow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“Tryna bring out the fabulous”? Same, obviously. Always! Especially when it comes to our skin. We want to glow like stars, glistening and gleaming with radiant clarity. We’d say it’s “about damn time” to make it happen!

But if your skin is on the drier side, it can be tough getting that A-list glow. Without access to celebrity dermatologists, estheticians and makeup artists, we’re left to make it happen all by ourselves — with products we can actually afford. And you know what? That’s just fine, because Versed is accessible, in our budget and responsible for one of Lizzo’s most memorable glows!

Get the Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream for just $18 at Versed!

Lizzo’s longtime makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, used Versed products to prep the singer’s skin for the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she had the most nominations of any artist. He used the Skin Soak cream, along with the Baby Cheeks toner, the Fix Emergency Eye Mask (no longer available) and the Keep It Supple Body Oil.

We wanted to focus on the cream, which has the most reviews out of the three available products. It’s a rich moisturizer focusing on hydrating dry skin for a beautiful, plump glow, as well as addressing signs of aging. Just because it’s rich doesn’t mean it’s greasy though! Shoppers have even commented how happy they are that it doesn’t leave a “slimy” or “tacky” feeling on their skin!

This cream is made with superstar ingredients like red algae extract, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and squalane, which may replenish the moisture your skin has lost. Even nicer is that the ingredients list is free from parabens, silicones, sulfates and “1,350+ other questionable ingredients.” It’s a vegan formula too — and cruelty-free!

Reviewers are calling this moisturizer “actually perfect,” noting their “outstanding” results. They’re deeming it their “favorite moisturizer of all time” and say the “price point is unbeatable for the quality.” Even one shopper who said they were suffering from paper-like dry skin said it “brought huge relief” overnight!

To use this cream, warm up a peanut-size amount between your fingertips and smooth over your face. Versed recommends massaging in upward and outward circular motions for a lifting effect too! You can use it morning and night after cleansers, toners and serums/treatments. If you have oily skin, you’re encouraged to give it a try as well — especially as a nighttime or winter moisturizer!

