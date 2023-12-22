Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

2024 is approaching! Maybe your New Year’s resolution is to clean up your closet with high-quality clothing that doesn’t pill, or maybe you just need a few elevated basics to add to that winter wardrobe of yours. I’m talking pieces like cashmere sweaters and chic knit caps and pants that feel cozy but look sleek and professional.

Make a resolution to curate a collection that not only keeps you warm but also exudes your style and versatility. Shop our picks below!

1. Plush Sophistication: Cozy is always in, and this lovely turtleneck is nothing but 100% Mongolian cashmere — available in nine luxurious shades.

2. Keep It Streamlined: This sleek, modern bodysuit adds elegance to your look and highlights your figure. Show it off or draped a cardigan over your shoulders!

3. Stylish Denim: These cropped jeans create the perfect wide-leg silhouette that makes you feel instantly French. Reach for a beret for that evening walk!

4. Embrace the Vest: Try a sweater vest for a soft approach to layering while keeping your temp options open to adding another layer or two.

5. Great Investment: Although a splurge at nearly $400, this all-cashmere puffer coat is the only thing you’ll want to wear this winter — and it’s traditionally $765! It can be worn for years to come.

6. So Evergreen: A classic trench coat is a staple in any wardrobe and will be in style every year.\

7. Be Effortless: Running errands? No problem. Slip on some ballet flats in nude, pink or black for an always-on option for casual to dressy occasions.

8. All-Year Addition: Add a light button-up cardigan to your essentials list for covering up a chill or wrapping around your shoulders in the spring.

9. V-Versatile: A micro-ribbed scoop tank is ideal for hot summer days and perfect for a base layer in the winter.

10. Make This Short: Slide on some knee-highs with this buttery soft lamb miniskirt for work or play.

11. Love A Hug?: Show off your figure in this bodycon maxi dress for the ideal meet-cute moment.

12. Just Need One: Every head needs some ornamentation, especially when you have something as cute as this knit Levi’s beanie.

13. Most Beloved: Get a pair of ultra-stretch Ponte straight-leg pants for a professional, polished look.

14. Super Dupe: Startlingly similar to the YSL it-bag (without the heavy price tag), this purse is of similar quality. Possibly the best $90 investment you’ll ever make. After all, quiet luxury is in.

15. Must Have: Every lounger or remote worker needs a pair of “working shorts” like these Amazon Choice drawstring shorts, which have pockets and room to breathe.

16. Top Trend: Skirts have made a hardcore comeback this year and are already trending for 2024. This luxuriously soft, washable silk pairs well with oversized knits.

17. Office Essential: No need to roll up the sleeves of your blazer anymore. This tailored jacket‘s sleeves come perfectly rolled, held in place with a button. It also has plenty of stretch!

