It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s…Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman! On October 21, the 70-year-star celebrated National Wonder Woman Day and the 80th anniversary of her iconic DC comic book character at The Bass Museum in Miami, Florida.

The special event included the debut of Dara Birnbaum’s film Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman 1978-79, the latest addition to the contemporary art museum’s collection. Centered around footage from the 1970s television show Wonder Woman — starring Carter as the titular role — Birnbaum’s video explores the media’s portrayal of women over time. According to the MoMa, Birnbaum has said, “I’m a secretary, I’m a Wonder Woman, and there’s nothing in between. And the in-between is the reality we need to live in.”

Following the screening, beauty brand Babor sponsored an intimate luncheon featuring a conversation with Carter moderated by The Bass Museum’s Executive Director Silvia Karman Cubiñá. A proud South Florida resident, Carter expressed her support for the LGBTQ community and the female empowerment movement — in fact, she believes that Wonder Woman is also a feminist.

In alignment with Wonder Woman’s core mission, Babor shared its passion for beauty advancement through products that cater to women of all ages and skin types. Considered Europe’s top professional skincare brand, Babor is dedicated to sustainable business practices, climate neutral production and other eco-friendly protocols.

Attendees enjoyed a three-course meal and sipped Whispering Angel rosé while sitting at Wonder Woman-inspired tables dressed in gold metallics and florals. Notable guests included model Inés Rivero, journalist Jennifer Valoppi and artist Iran Issa-Khan.

It was a wonderful occasion, indeed.

