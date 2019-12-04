



Cyber Weekend was the best, wasn’t it? We stocked up our closet with designer finds at seriously low prices, added top-notch beauty products to our vanity and found some of the very best gifts our loved ones will adore come holiday time. And yet…we’re still itching for more. Totally normal! That’s why Macy’s is one-upping itself, turning Cyber Weekend into an entire Cyber Week!

From now until December 9, 2019, Macy’s is offering up to 30% off select departments — and that’s stacked on top of some already tempting sale prices. Okay, shopping is officially staying at the top of our list of priorities, especially with pieces like this top-rated Calvin Klein dress waiting for us at 60% off!

Get the Calvin Klein Plaid Maxi Shirtdress (originally $139) for just $56 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

This Calvin Klein dress has almost entirely five-star reviews so far, and shoppers are not being shy about how much they love it. One called it officially “the most flattering dress [they’ve] ever owned, while others commented on its “excellent flow and fit.” They say it’s “extremely classy and elegant,” as well as “very comfortable,” which is always important to Us. One loved the classic, timeless look, even declaring that “Audrey Hepburn would love this dress.”

When shoppers say “Calvin Klein hit a home run” with this black-and-white plaid dress, they mean it — from point collar to maxi hem. It has button closures down the front, offering us styling options, which is a definite plus. Try buttoning it all the way up and letting a short necklace play peek-a-boo under the collar, or undo a few for a more laid-back vibe. For the laid-back vibe, make sure to also stick your hands into the deep pockets of the skirt to perfect your posing!

Get the Calvin Klein Plaid Maxi Shirtdress (originally $139) for just $56 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

There’s so much more to love about this dress. One gorgeous feature is the sleeves, which reach down to the elbow and are accented with ties. Speaking of ties, check out the sash tie at the natural waist! We love the separation this creates between the fitted yet relaxed torso and the flowy skirt. This dress is nice and lightweight with no lining, but it’s definitely not see-through. The pattern and strategic cut make for an always-flattering fit that will fill you with confidence!

Shoppers are receiving “so many compliments” on this CK piece, which is machine washable by the way — just to convince you even further. The thought of saving over $80 on this wardrobe essential is exciting enough as it is though!

Get the Calvin Klein Plaid Maxi Shirtdress (originally $139) for just $56 with code FRIEND at Macy’s! Code valid through December 9, 2019.

Not your style? Check out more from Calvin Klein here and the rest of Macy’s Cyber Week sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!