This Is Our Favorite Designer Coat Black Friday Deal at Macy’s!





Ah, Black Friday. The 2019 installment of this monumental day is officially upon Us! Whether you love or hate this annual shopping holiday and all of the madness that comes with it, there’s no denying that you can truly score some amazing deals on everything under the sun. From electronics to fashion, Black Friday means discounts and prices that you won’t find during any other time of year!

Some of our favorites stores to shop at on Black Friday are department stores — and naturally Macy’s is one of the first ones we turn to. There are so many different categories to shop from, but we can all agree that we all probably need to upgrade our outerwear right about now. So what better time to buy a new winter coat than now — and this one in particular! It’s a deal that you seriously won’t want to pass up!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Active Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat (originally $220) on sale for just $110 exclusively at Macy’s — you save 50%!

What’s not to love about this jacket? Everybody needs a good puffer, but this one takes the classic winter coat and turns it up a notch. It definitely has more of an athletic feel to it while still looking ultra-fashionable, which is perfectly on point with the athleisure trend that’s taken over the style space!

This water resistant puffer jacket has a ton of amazing features that can keep you warm and cozy while looking stylish. It’s designed to hit slightly past the top of the hip and includes a waist defining belt that provides an elegant silhouette. It also has an attached hood that comes with removable faux-fur trim.

There are four zippered pockets at the front of this puffer and has a standup collar that zips to the top, as well as some snap button closures down the front. It’s fully lined and the sleeved lining extends past the end of the puffer sleeves to create a ribbed cuff, which includes a thumb cutout for extra warmth.

With the winter season quickly approaching, we’re going to want a new rotation of warm coats and jackets to wear — especially if our closets are fairly outdated and in need of refreshing. That’s why days like Black Friday are wonderful, because they make deals like this on the MICHAEL Michael Kors jacket available to Us!

