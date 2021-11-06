Macy’s Has So Many Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Now — Up to 70% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday came early this year! Macy’s is offering up so many amazing steals ahead of time, and this is a prime opportunity to get some holiday shopping done early. With shipping delays and increased customer demand, it’s never a bad idea to plan ahead!

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the best deals below and selected a top choice from each category. If you’re in the market for everything from outerwear to diamond danglers ahead of the winter months, this is your time to score big. These deals are only good through Sunday, so act fast!

Women’s Coats Starting at $25

Prepare for cooler temps with a beautiful coat. It will transition effortlessly from office to holiday party!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Single-Breasted Walker Coat (originally $315) on sale for $95 at Macy’s!

$10 and Under Small Appliances

No movie night is complete without fresh popcorn on deck. All that’s left to do is cue up Dune!

Get the Bella Hot Air Popcorn Maker (originally $30) on sale for $10 at Macy’s!

70% Off Fine Jewelry Clearance

Diamond earrings for under $40? Sign Us up!

Get the Macy’s Diamond Open-Work Drop Earrings (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver (originally $250) on sale for $36 at Macy’s!

Designer Wool Suits Starting at $170

A high-quality suit set is an amazing gift idea, especially when it’s for sale at such a great price!

Get the Marc New York by Andrew Marc Men’s Modern-Fit Suits (originally $395) on sale for $130 at Macy’s!

$5 Luminarc 4-pc Glassware Set

Snagging these glasses for $5 might be the kitchen steal of the year. Cheers!

Get the Luminarc Concerto Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4 (originally $25) on sale for $5 at Macy’s!

$20 and Under Kids’ Toys

This set will keep kids the busy for hours on end and produce some memorable moments!

Get the Melissa & Doug Double-Sided Magnetic Tabletop Easel (originally $43) on sale for $20 at Macy’s!

$20 Kids’ Shoes

When it’s raining, snowing or sleeting, these boots will be your shoe savior.

Get the JBU Little Girls & Boys Maplewood Casual Duck Boot (originally $45) on sale for $20 at Macy’s!

70% Off Winter Bedding

The sherpa lining of this comforter is ideal for harsh winter nights.

Get the Premier Comfort Sherpa Solid Full/Queen Comforter Set (originally $160) on sale for $48 at Macy’s!

60% Off Bath Robes from the Hotel Collection & More

This robe will make you feel like you’re living in a hotel!

Get the Hotel Collection Cotton Spa Robe (originally $160) on sale for $65 at Macy’s!

50% Off Fashion Watch Clearance

This watch looks so much more expensive than it actually is. It’s bound to get mistaken for a pricey vintage piece!

Get the COACH Women’s Park Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 34mm (originally $295) on sale for $148 at Macy’s!

$50 Women’s Boots

These croc-inspired boots are a major statement-maker that will add flair to any look!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Clairmont Tall Dress Boots (originally $100) on sale for $50 at Macy’s!

Pajamas & Bras Starting and $10

Live your best comfy, cozy couch life in these pajama bottoms!

Get the Jenni Printed Jersey Pajama Pants (originally $30) on sale for $10 at Macy’s!

