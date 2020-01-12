Looking for the ‘Best Coat Ever’? It’s on Sale Now at Macy’s!

Have you ever found yourself wearing the wrong coat? Admittedly, we’ve all been there — and it’s truly not fun! With unpredictable weather (not to mention a packed work and social calendar), it’s difficult to nail down exactly what outerwear to opt for.

Picking a piece that isn’t transitional or doesn’t keep you toasty from day to night is a struggle, but let’s try to put the past in the past and move on to pastures new! Forget all of those morning meltdowns over what to wear and head on over to Macy’s and replenish your closet — directly from the source. Right now, the retailer has so many coats majorly marked down and we think this little number is a winner.

Grab the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat (originally $100), now with prices starting at just $49, available at Macy’s!

Are you looking for an option that is “perfect for the cold-weather season”? If so, the 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat is just the ticket. According to reviewers, this packable puffer was “warm and comfy” and so many of them loved how “ready for the winter” it made them look (and feel). After a mere glimpse at this coat, we can’t help but agree!

This parka is a one-stop shop for much-needed heat. It’s designed with an attachable hood, front zipper and all 22 (!) colors are water-resistant. Naturally, shoppers are thrilled with the variety.

32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

One reviewer loved how her “chunky sweater” not only fit underneath this parka, but it did so without falling prey to the unpredictable weather outside. By simply zipping this coat to the top, her look was shielded and protected for whatever came her way.

Another proud owner couldn’t get enough of her jacket — especially when she realized how great it is to travel with. This can could easily roll up and fit into any overnight bag or suitcase, and won’t take up too much valuable space!

This is truly a “lightweight” jacket — but it does the job of a much bulkier piece. With the right accessories and layering, you don’t need to invest in a massive jacket — this is pretty much all you need. Right now this highly-praised parka is on sale, so hurry and add it to your shopping carts ASAP!

