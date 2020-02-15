All of the Can’t-Miss Deals From the Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale

This year, Presidents’ Day is truly going to be a blast. While it’s usually a lesser-celebrated holiday than Independence Day, Halloween or Christmas, we don’t want to let it pass by without a second thought this year. How could we when Macy’s Presidents’ Day Sale is this epic?

There are so many mind-blowing savings in so many categories at Macy’s right now, we can barely even handle it. We’re pros though — and we just had to come through for you. Make sure to check out these must-shop categories:

And check out our favorite Presidents’ Day deals at Macy’s below!

Our Absolute Favorite Women’s Coat

This Michael Kors asymmetrical coat is soft and cozy, and we love the contrast of the faux-fur collar and faux-leather trim!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Asymmetrical Coat on sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Bra

This seamless Ideology sports bra won’t chafe or irritate, and it has a super cool design if you look closely!

Get the Ideology Seamless Racerback Medium-Impact Sports Bra on sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Boxed Diamond Jewelry

These sparkling diamond studs are set in either 10k yellow, white or rose gold — your choice!

Get the Diamond Stud Earrings on sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Winter Boots

These Cole Haan hiker boots have a chic leather upper, but they’re waterproof and rugged enough for hitting the trails!

Get the Cole Haan Briana Grand Lace-Up Hiker Boots on sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Our Absolute Favorite Sheets

This sateen sheet set feels like luxury and you’ll sleep so soundly knowing you picked it up at such a low price!

Get the Fairfield Square Collection Essex StayFit 6-Pc Queen Sheet Set 1200 Thread Count on sale at Macy’s for a limited time!

Want to see even more? Check out more sale pieces at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

