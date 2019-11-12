Over 100 Macy’s Shoppers Love This Sweater-Sweatshirt Hybrid (55% Off!)





There’s nothing like a warm and cozy sweater in cold weather — except maybe a warm and cozy sweatshirt, that is. We’ll take either and be equally as happy, but we have a fresh idea. Stick with Us here — you’re going to like this one!

What if we could have both a sweater and a sweatshirt in one? Okay, maybe it’s not that unheard of, but it’s certainly not common either. How many have you seen around? Only one has caught our eye this season, and luckily, it’s all we need — because it’s just perfect. You don’t even have to take our word for it; this hybrid sweater-sweatshirt has over 100 reviewers singing its praises!

Get the Style & Co Envelope Neck Kangaroo Pocket Knit Sweater (originally $50) for just $22 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends November 17, 2019.

Saving 55% on this fan-favorite piece is huge, but we can only grab it for that marked-down price for a limited time. We’ll let the reviewers tell you why it’s so worth it. They say it’s “super comfortable and soft” and “fits just right,” and they love that it’s not too heavy. They say they “get compliments whenever [they] wear it” and that it “instantly became [their] favorite sweater” the moment they tried it on, one calling it their “best purchase” ever! Shoppers agree it’s a “must buy,” even noting how it’s “sensitive skin friendly” (no itch!) and how it can be taken “from casual to business casual” with ease!

This knit sweater has an asymmetrical envelope neckline, with buttons accenting the trim and making their way onto the shoulder to pull everything together perfectly. This envelope style drapes over the back of the neck as well. Just because we can’t see the back of our clothing doesn’t mean we don’t want it to look equally as fabulous, after all!

So what makes this sweater part sweatshirt? The kangaroo pocket down around the hips! This pocket is reminiscent of the kind we’d see in a typical pullover hoodie, and it’s an excellent addition to this piece. It’s convenient, cozy and totally cute. Just below we’ll notice the curved hem reaching down below the hips, making this sweater great for pairing with any bottom, from jeans to leggings!

This sweater is currently available in six colors, and because of the heathered pattern of the knit, each shade is a mix of two colors. For example, Indigo/Cold Sea plays with two shades of blue, while Red Polish/Deep Black dips in and out of popping red and subtle black. Make sure to check them all out. You can even grab two right now for less than the price that one would normally cost!

