These Cozy Winter Coats Are on Sale at Macy’s for Up to 64% Off

It’s our yearly tradition to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with our family. We’re suckers for those fun floats and Broadway performances — it’s the perfect way to kick off our favorite foodie holiday. Winter isn’t even here yet, but Macy’s has already done it again. There’s currently a huge sale on the cutest coats, and you don’t want to miss it!

We rounded up seven stylish finds that will keep you warm all season long. Read on to shop our top picks!

This Ultra-Long Down Puffer Coat

Introducing your new go-to winter coat, available in eight gorgeous colors! “I love this coat. It is extremely well made, lightweight and very warm,” declared one shopper. “It fits just right with a little room to wear a sweater or sweatshirt underneath. Definitely recommend!”

Get the Ralph Lauren Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat for just $156 (originally $189) at Macy’s!

This Hooded Down Puffer Coat

For a slightly shorter silhouette, try this Michael Kors water-resistant puffer coat. It even has knit cuffs with thumbholes for extra comfort and protection! One shopper said, “I never buy white jackets, but this one was gorgeous. Not too heavy and great quality.”

Get the Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat for just $80 (originally $225) at Macy’s!

This Belted Puffer Coat

Buckle up, because this belted puffer is a serious steal! Featuring a removable hood with attached faux-fur trim and a stand collar, this chic coat will keep you toasty in style.

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat for just $100 (originally $265) at Macy’s!

This Puffer Coat With Faux-Fur Trim

This everyday puffer coat is the perfect transitional piece from fall to winter. We’re swooning over the selection of rich earth-tone hues. “Very attractive coat,” one review reported. “Bonus, it is very warm. Fit is true to size.”

Get the DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat for just $100 (originally $245) at Macy’s!

This Stand Collar Puffer Coat

Protect your neck from freezing temperatures with this stand collar puffer coat. If you’re on the fence, just read this rave review: “I recommend this coat because it will keep you warm and it’s a showstopper! It will turn heads!”

Get the Laundry by Shelli Segal Hooded Puffer Coat for just $100 (originally $265) at Macy’s!

This Wool Wrap Coat

Make a fashion statement this season with the Calvin Klein belted wrap coat, complete with faux-leather trim, asymmetrical front zipper and self-tie belt. According to one review, “Everything in this coat is a must — the color, the style, the material.”

Get the Calvin Klein Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat for just $200 (originally $400) at Macy’s!

This Faux-Fur Collar Coat

This Michael Kors utility puffer coat means business! Four front pockets provide extra storage, while the removable belt and faux-fur trim add flexibility. One shopper gushed, “Very stylish and just perfect, I am in love with it. 100 percent recommend it. You won’t be disappointed.”

Get the Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Collar Hooded Down Puffer Coat for just $170 (originally $340) at Macy’s!

