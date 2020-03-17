Our Favorite Madewell Jean Jacket Is Back in Stock at Nordstrom

Not all denim jackets are made the same. While there’s a look and feel that’s right for you out there, there are a number of jean jackets that are universally flattering — and complement practically everyone’s style!

Naturally, one of our absolute favorite staple denim jackets is from Madewell. Though it’s typically sold out at Nordstrom, we just noticed that all sizes are currently in stock and ready to ship! Plus, it’s on sale right now for an extra discount. What more could we ask for?

Get the Madewell Denim Jacket (originally $118) on sale for just $89, available at Nordstrom!

This denim jacket truly has it all. It’s made in a classic blue wash that can fit any season — be it spring, summer or fall. Madewell has produced this jacket in both regular and plus sizes, which is absolutely ideal. You can get exactly the right fit and look that you want with their range of options, and we’re obviously thrilled that Madewell is inclusive with their sizing.

This jacket is made from 100% cotton denim that’s been treated to look lightly distressed and faded, giving it a soft vintage look. It’s crafted in a classic style that’s meant to hit right at the hips, and has two lower slip pockets and two chest button flap pockets. The sleeves on this jacket are bracelet length, meaning that they’re meant to cut off just above the wrist. The metal buttons on this denim jacket have a shiny copper-tone color to them, which contrasts beautifully with the bright blue material.

Shoppers say that “this jacket is a stylish update on a basic with its cute copper buttons” and that they love how “this jacket fits with a ton of looks.” Many reviewers have reported that they find the jacket can run a tad small, or in some cases slightly large, depending on your frame — so use your discretion when selecting the right size for you. If you prefer a fitted look, ordering your regular size should be fine — but if you want a roomier jacket then definitely size up.

Nordstrom devotees are calling this Madewell number “truly the perfect jean jacket” and say that it’s definitely a “classic” fashion staple. We all need one perfectly-fitted denim jacket in our closets. Luckily for Us, this Madewell version is back in stock — but not for long!

