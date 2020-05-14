Nordstrom Reviewers Love the Flattering Fit of These High-Rise Denim Shorts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it true? Has the time finally come? We can buy denim shorts again? It’s actually warm enough? Let the excitement commence! Once the denim shorts come out, summertime has officially begun — and no, we don’t care that it’s technically still spring!

Just like their full-length counterparts, however, denim shorts can be tricky. Way too many pairs ride up, some are too tight on the legs and they tend to create gaps in the back when we sit down. Finding a comfortable, flattering pair is harder than it seems. If everyone else is walking around looking happy in their own pairs, why can’t we have that same experience? Well, probably because we’ve yet to try on these Madewell shorts!

Get the Madewell High Rise Cuffed Denim Shorts for just $70 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Over 120 reviewers are loving these shorts. They absolutely adore the “soft but structured” fit and feel, and say that “the stretch denim fabric” is what dreams are made of. They say this really is “the perfect pair of cut-off jean shorts.” They’re “figure-flattering,” they boast an “excellent quality,” and as for the length? “Not too short, not too long.” Just right! Nordstrom shoppers say this is “a solid summer purchase” if they’ve ever seen one, and we’re all over it!

These denim shorts come in a mid-wash blue called Glen Oaks with whiskering making its way from the high-rise waist to the cuffed, frayed hems. There’s a perfectly placed fade effect toward the bottom of each thigh too. Add on the zip fly with button closure and everyone’s favorite five-pocket style and these shorts are about to become the base of all of your spring and summer outfits!

These jean shorts are made of 98% soft cotton with just a bit of elastane for stretch — an extremely important quality we look for in all denim pieces. Another great part about this material? It’s machine-washable and can be tumbled dry! The easier our next load of laundry will be, the more points we give out.

Apart from how flattering they can be, another reason that a good pair of denim shorts is an essential for everyone is that they will go with anything and everything in your closet. From tees, to tanks, to lightweight sweaters, we’re grabbing every top we own, whether we’re tucking it in or letting it hang loose over the waistband. We can even dress these shorts up a bit with a sheer lace cardigan and some wedge sandals!

A product this popular tends to sell fast, so don’t wait around. Now that shorts weather is here, we have a feeling these babies are going to be the first thing in every shopper’s bag!

