For the beauty gurus, do you ever feel like your makeup designs never hold long enough? If so, you must invest in a setting spray to help seal the deal. Madison LeCroy, known for starring on Southern Charm, has a distinct, beautiful makeup look. We found her favorite setting spray for just $17 at Sephora!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, LeCroy said this setting was her favorite because of how strong it is. “It is waterproof. You can jump in a lake, and your contour, powder, and everything will last. If you want your makeup to stay on til dawn, this is your go-to.” We couldn’t agree more!

This ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr On ‘Til Dawn mattifying waterproof setting spray is perfect for the beauty glamazon who wants to make sure their face stays beat all day long. It’s perfect for long-wearing, it’s waterproof, and it’s best for oily, combination or normal skin. Also, it features a blend of green tea extract and witch hazel, which help to tighten pores and absorb oil for a blurred, matte finish.

Get the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray for $17 at Sephora!

To use this setting spray, all you have to do is commence your beauty routine like you would usually. After completing the look, you shake the bottle to make sure the spray is combined. Then, close your eyes, hold the can 10 to 12 inches away from your face, and spray it in a circular motion for even distribution.

While reviewing and raving over this setting spray, one Sephora reviewer noted, “Excellent product! My makeup lasted for hours intact. I would definitely buy it again, plus the packaging is beautiful.”

Another reviewer said, “I’m on my third bottle — I’m obsessed. I’m a sweaty girl, and this makes my makeup last!!”

Furthermore, using a setting spray can help you lock in your look while making sure your face doesn’t look greasy after a few hours. If you need a new one to add to your beauty routine, this Madison LeCroy-approved option could do the trick!

