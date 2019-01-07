This Makeup Brand Is Giving Away a Mystery Gift Worth $100

Beauty lovers rejoice! If you’re like Us and are always on the hunt to add to your collection, we have just the treat for you! Typically, restocking our favorites without breaking the bank is no easy feat, but thanks to Tatcha, we’re getting more bang for our buck!

Tatcha is serving up the motherload of all deals and, if we’re being honest, it’s too good to pass up! Get ready to brace yourselves! Right now, if we spend $100 and more, we can score a free gift worth $100!

Yes, you read that correctly! Tatcha is giving away a complimentary “lucky bag” filled with $100 worth of skincare products with code “LUCK19” for shoppers who spend $100. While there is no word on which items the lucky bag includes, if you’re a fan of Tatcha you know that this is a sweet deal!

See It: Grab The Essence Plumping Skin Softener at Tatcha starting at $20. Not really feeling it? Check out other skincare essentials from Tatcha today! Get a Lucky Bag filled with $100 worth of FREE Skincare Products when you spend $100+ at Tatcha.com! Use code: LUCK19 at checkout (valid January 6 – January 17, limit of one code redemption per household).

The brainchild of Victoria Tsai, Tatcha has become one of the biggest beauty brands in the industry. After struggling with acute dermatitis, the ex-Harvard MBA grad set out to travel the world in hopes of finding a holistic approach to beauty. After learning classic Japanese beauty secrets, the Tatcha brand was born.

Each formula is created from scratch with the foundation Hadasei-3, a blend of anti-aging superfoods from the Japanese diet including green tea, rice and algae. Designed to leave Us with soft and youthful skin, this trio has become the brand’s signature.

From radiant masks, water-active exfoliants, makeup primers and more, there are tons of goodies that Tatcha offers! While we already have a medley of products in our collection, we’re always game for welcoming a new product into the fold! Since the winter season is officially upon Us, it never hurts to add another essential to our daily routine and The Essence Plumping Skin Softener is at the top of our list.

When it comes to giving our skin the TLC that it needs, most people rely on a cleanser, toner and a facial moisturizer in their daily beauty regimen. Since our skin is naturally composed of multiple layers, being able to truly penetrate each layer can be quite the challenge. This is where the plumping softener comes in!

This product works to replenish and soften the skin to reveal a radiant glow. Best of all? Every product that we use after will give our skin maximum results. This formula is truly an amazing find!

All we need is seven seconds out of our day to give our skin instant hydration. We love that this product instantly doubles our moisture content to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. Complete with the brand’s Japanese superfood formula, we can look forward to a more smooth and youthful appearance.

We also dig that this essential is oil-free and non-comedogenic for a breathable feel. Formulated without harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances and parabens, we can feel confident knowing that we are only using the best products on our skin. We also appreciate that this product can work on all skin types and even works to alleviate uneven textured skin and anti-aging concerns.

Not sure how to use? Simply cleanse your face, pour a couple of drops into your hands, press into the skin and voila! Follow up with other skincare essentials in your regimen.

Tatcha shoppers are simply blown away with this product! Many reviewers love that this product makes your complexion look healthier, smoother and softer, while others like that it fills your skin with moisture and starts to even out your skin tone after a week’s use. Shoppers also appreciate that this formula has returned a bounce to their skin and decreased oil production on the face, while others like that it makes your facial moisturizer more effective. One reviewer even shared that it feels like giving her skin a drink of vitamin water.

Many reviewers also love that this formula is super gentle and calming on the skin, while others like that it restores your skin’s balance and shrinks your pores. One reviewer noted that using the softener every night before bed has left her dry spots less flaky and irritated.

Available in full and travel size, this is a product that can certainly tag along wherever our day takes Us. It’s a new year and the perfect opportunity to give your skin the hydration it deserves!

