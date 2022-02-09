This Polka Dot Dress Reminds Us of the 1 Mandy Moore Just Wore

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Vintage vibes! We love mixing a little bit of retro, timeless beauty into our wardrobe. Sometimes we go all out, while other times we mix and match with more modern pieces to create unique, eye-catching outfits. It’s honestly fun — and we feel so confident knowing we’re wearing a type of piece that’s been and will be in style forever!

One type of piece that always makes Us weak in the knees is a polka dot dress. Every single time we’re shopping in store or browsing online, we stop and admire every single one we spot. That’s why we were enthralled when Mandy Moore posted a selfie wearing one of her own. We needed to channel her style ASAP!

Get the MITILLY Boho Polka Dot Swing Midi Dress (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Moore posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram just the other day wearing a long, brown dress with white polka dots, a cinched waist and button details. Love at first sight. Sadly, the Rixo dress the This Is Us actress donned is $364 — and looks to be totally selling out. But that’s okay! We found a similar piece for over 90% less, and with free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member!

This popular MITILLY dress comes in brown with white polka dots, and it has a midi length. It features functional buttons down the front, fluttery short sleeves and a V-neckline. Like Moore’s it’s also cinched at the waist, but with an adjustable tie, offering a customizable, flattering fit. It also has side pockets!

Get the MITILLY Boho Polka Dot Swing Midi Dress (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is definitely the type of dress you can wear for a nice garden party or more casual wedding, or out to dinner if you’d like to dress it up with heels and your favorite special occasion jewelry. It can 100% be worn casually as well though! It will be so easy with a pair of sandals in the summer and a straw hat, or you could totally opt for low-rise canvas sneakers and a denim jacket!

This dress also comes in 17 other color options, including plenty more with polka dots, some with no print at all, some with floral and more. Check them all out and choose your fave!

Get the MITILLY Boho Polka Dot Swing Midi Dress (originally $40) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from MITILLY here and explore more dresses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!