



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Give the girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world — especially when they’re designer! See, we take our shoe collections extremely seriously around here — after all, that tends to be the consequence of many years of watching Sex and the City reruns.

But no matter how much we want to channel Carrie Bradshaw and have our closets stacked with the latest and greatest, that’s just not possible — according to our bank accounts! But there may be some stylish light at the end of the tunnel, as Nordstrom is here to save the day and make all of our shoe dreams come true! For a limited time, there are so many Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo shoes majorly marked down ahead of Black Friday. Just take a look at five of our must-haves below!

This Slide Sandal

Searching for a year-round heel to slide into? Step into this sleek black option. From the chunky heel to the thick foot band, it’s one flawless feature after another!

Grab a pair of the Manolo Blahnik Rapallato Slide Sandal (originally $625), now with prices starting at just $375!

This Jeweled Flat

Manolos are known for their jeweled embellishments — and heels are known for their discomfort! Step into this comfortable flat to enjoy the brand’s signature feature without any of the struggles. Sounds like a win-win!

Grab a pair of the Manolo Blahnik Hangisilala’ Jeweled Pointy Toe Lace Flat (originally $1,025), now with prices starting at just $615!

This Little Black Bootie

No matter the season, a black bootie is an absolute essential. Embrace the beloved trend with this fabulous pair. Aside from its versatility, this boot also features a snakeskin print that’s as trendy as it is timeless.

Grab a pair of the Manolo Blahnik Ifima Front Zip Bootie (originally $1,194), now with prices starting at just $717!

This Glitter Pump

‘Tis the season to wear sequins! What better way to embrace the trend than in this fabulous heel? This gold stunner is sure to have all eyes on you!

Grab a pair of the Jimmy Choo Love Glitter Pump (originally $675), now with prices starting at just $405!

This Glitter Mule

Love glitter but want something a bit more wearable? Step into this rose gold mule. From the pointed toe to the exposed back, it can easily be dressed up or down — and most importantly, it’ll shine in any circumstance. Consider Us sold!

Grab the Jimmy Choo Rav Glitter Pointy Toe Mule (originally $650), now with prices starting at just $390! Not your style? Check out additional Jimmy Choo styles and Manolo Blahnik shoes majorly marked down also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!