Do you wash your face with a gentle cleanser? Or do you go with just water to get all the dirt and debris cleared from your face? If your current method isn’t doing that well for you, you might want to consider instead using an oil cleanser. There’s a great one you can start using right away on sale right now, too – thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale. During the sales event, there are hundreds of beauty and fashion products (and much more!) on sale for a variety of discounts.

The Manyo Pure Cleansing Oil is part of the sale, and it’s up for grabs at Amazon for just $23, which is 20% off its normal price of $29. Grab a bottle and start your double cleansing journey by ditching the cleansers to kick off your skin routine and by going for the oil instead. This particular oil is non-irritating and can power through everything from makeup to sunscreen and everything in between. It uses 14 plant-derived oils, including argan oil, to bring you a deep clean like this one.

Get the Manyo Pure Cleansing Oil at Amazon for $23! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.

All you need to do is start with a completely dry face. Pump a few squirts of oil into your hands, rub them together to warm the oil, and rub it all into your face. Then, get some water and massage it into the oil to emulsify. You’ll see makeup and other dirt melt off as you cleanse your face with the oil and water mixture. Be sure to clean it all off, and then use a water-based cleanser of your choice to follow up as part of a double cleansing method. This is an easy way to make sure you get every single bit of extra dirt off of your face. and doing this will give you better skincare results that echoes through your whole routine.

It couldn’t be easier to change over to this new cleansing method, and now thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, it’s cheap too. You’ll love the results you see when you try using the oil cleansing method. And if you love the oil, you can use it every time you wash your face with no detrimental effects. It just might change the whole way you approach skincare!

