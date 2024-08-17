Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to handbags, selecting the right one for every occasion is essential. Whether it’s a clutch for a formal event or a shoulder bag for a relaxed moment, having a variety of handbags is optimal. What’s more, crossbody bags are perfect for the doll who’s constantly on the go. Are you looking for a new one to add to your handbag repertoire? We found a durable, stylish crossbody handbag that will become your new favorite bag — and it’s 33% off now at Nordstrom!

This Marc Jacobs The Saddle Bag is perfect for the girl who needs a hands-free purse. It features a smooth leather composition, which helps the bag have a modern, compact feel, along with leather-covered hardware to give the back a seamless finish. We love the thick adjustable, carrying strap emblazoned with the Marc Jacobs name — it’s timeless and adorable.

Get the Marc Jacobs The Saddle Bag for $250 (was $375) at Nordstrom!

Styling this bag is so easy due to its ease and functionality. For example, you could style it with a flowy dress and sleek heels for an effortless summer ensemble. Or, you could rock it with a trench coat, a flouncy blouse, trousers and booties for a sophisticated, polished fall outfit. Also, this bag comes in six colors — five of which are currently on sale.

While reviewing and raving over this chic bag, a happy Nordstrom reviewer said, “I love the understated yet chic look of this bag! It can hold a lot and is definitely worth the price.” Another reviewer added, “This bag is so beautiful and well crafted. I love the look and feel of this quality bag. The color is amazing!”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a versatile, chic handbag that can live up to formal or informal occasions, this Marc Jacobs Saddle Bag could be a great new wardrobe addition. But hurry and snag this deal while you can!

See it: Get the Marc Jacobs The Saddle Bag for $250 (was $375) at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Marc Jacobs here, and don’t forget to scope out the Nordstrom sale section for more great finds!