This Maria Sharapova-Approved Dry Shampoo Is Just $36

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To use this oil, apply a few drops of the oil to yourWhen it comes to taking care of hair, it’s safe to say that you don’t feel like doing your full hair care routine every time the chance arises. This is why investing in a dry shampoo can help you manage your hair easily. Maria Sharapova, the five-time Grand Slam winner, is known for having impeccable hair. We found her favorite dry shampoo — and it’s only $36 at Amazon!

Related: This Dry Shampoo Turns Greasy Locks Into a ‘Freshly-Washed’ Mane Dry shampoo is such an important part of a morning routine if you don’t like to or can’t wash your hair often. With a few sprays from your handy aerosol can, you can revitalize your hair, even if it’s been quite a few days since you showered. And it’s also great to spray on when […]

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Sharapova said this is her favorite dry shampoo because of the effects it has on her hair. “I use a lot of Virtue products. I have very straight hair, and most of their products give me beautiful body. I use their shampoo and dry shampoo. These are products I do not change in my routine.”

This Virtue Dry Shampoo Spray is perfect for the girl who needs an easy way to refresh their tresses without having to kickstart your entire hair care routine. It features an invisible, super lightweight formula that cleanses the hair while enhancing scalp health. Also, it helps remove buildup, oil and odor, and it’s suitable for all hair types.

Get the Virtue Dry Shampoo Spray for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this dry shampoo, shake the bottle first to increase efficacy. Then, hold the can 6-8 inches away from the hair and spray evenly throughout the roots. Finally, let the product absorb for ten seconds and then massage it in with your fingers or lightly brush through it. That’s it!

While reviewing and raving about this spray shampoo, one Amazon reviewer said, “I have sensitive skin and am sensitive to fragrances. This was great on both counts and did its job as a dry shampoo. I would highly recommend it.”

Another reviewer added, “I love that it doesn’t smell like most dry shampoos. It has a very pleasant fragrance. Sprays on easily and brushes out thoroughly without leaving a residue on your clothes.”

Furthermore, using a healthy, simple dry shampoo can help manage oil and keep your hair feeling fresh when you don’t feel like doing much to it. If you’re looking for a new one to add to your hair care regimen, this Maria Sharapova-approved option could do the trick!

See it: Get the Virtue Dry Shampoo Spray for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 24, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Virtue here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: These Bestselling Smell-Conscious Shampoos Are Under $12 If you’ve been on the lookout for a new shampoo to protect and hydrate your hair this summer, it’s time to celebrate — your lucky stars aligned. Finding a shampoo that works for your hair, doesn’t break the bank and has a smell you’ll enjoy 24/7 isn’t an easy task, especially if you have difficult […]