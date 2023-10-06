Marilyn Monroe’s Go-To Skincare Line Is Now Sold on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever wished you could get the skin of a screen goddess? Well, now you can — or at least, you can use the same products!

We recently shared Marilyn Monroe’s real-life skincare regimen, which was specially prescribed to the star in 1959 by Hungarian dermatologist Dr. Erno Laszlo. The “prescription” was revealed courtesy of The Makeup Museum in New York City, whose founder, Doreen Bloch, shared all the details with Refinery29. Now, most of the products listed for keeping Marilyn’s skin glowing as it always did are available on Amazon — and we’ve collected them all in a step-by-step regimen which you can now follow yourself.

Step 1: Erno Laszlo Phelityl Cleansing Bar

According to Marilyn’s original skincare “prescription,” she was to start her day by thoroughly washing her face with warm water and Erno Laszlo’s Phelityl Cleansing Bar soap, ensuring a perfectly clean canvas as a base. This soap is specially made to gently cleanse without drying, helping to nourish and hydrate skin thanks to its included essential fatty acids.

Step 2: Erno Laszlo Shake-It Tinted Skin Treatment

Next it was time to shake it up! The good doctor suggested after cleansing, Marilyn should “apply well-shaken [Erno Laszlo] Normalizer Shake-It on entire face, except around eyes, with a large piece of cotton saturated to the dripping point. Blot off with tissues immediately.” This tinted skin treatment is designed to control oil, define pores and even skin tone in a few different shades meant for differently-colored complexions.

Step 3: Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-10 Eye Intensive Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Marilyn’s next product, Erno Laszlo pHelitone Eye Cream, has since been discontinued (hey, it was the ’60s) but we imagine you can get similar effects from the Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-10 Eye Intensive Anti-Aging Eye Cream. In Marilyn’s case, it was recommended that she “apply under eyes only in tiny dots, spreading it gently over the surface,” then “blot off with tissues.” Like all great eye creams, this item smooths fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improving discoloration.

Step 4: Erno Laszlo Detox Cleansing Oil

At nighttime, Marilyn was to apply Erno Laszlo Active Phelityl Oil “on entire face, lips, and neck with a large piece of cotton saturated to the dropping point,” then “wash immediately oily face and neck” and dry with a towel. We think Erno Laszlo Detox Cleansing Oil will be just the trick here — it’ll dissolve any makeup and impurities with charcoal and shea butter, so you can go to sleep feeling squeaky-clean.

Step 5: Erno Laszlo Active Phelityl Intensive Cream

After cleansing, it was time to “apply Active Phelityl Cream on entire face, lips, neck and decolleté,” then “wash off cream” with the brand’s Controlling Lotion Toner. The latter product isn’t available anymore, but any quality toner should do the job! The Intensive Cream is meant to protect the skin’s natural moisture, hydrating skin and balancing its pH.

Step 6: Erno Laszlo Phelityl Night Cream (Travel Size)

Lastly, Marilyn was instructed to use the similarly-unavailable Controlling Lotion on the face “except around eyes and on lips,” then dry her face and neck with a towel. Then, she was told to reapply “on nose and chin with another thoroughly saturated large piece of cotton, covering quickly and let dry on overnight.” We suggest using the Erno Laszlo Phelityl Night Cream, available on Amazon in a travel size, in place of the controlling lotion — it’s especially made for wearing overnight, with Phelityl Complex to deliver hydration and balance pH by replenishing the fatty acids essential to skin’s health.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more Erno Laszlo products here, and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Editor’s note: Updated on October 5 at 2:03 p.m. Hate waiting an entire year for the return of Amazon Prime Day? […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Teeth Whitening Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say cheese! Now that summer’s over, our tan has faded right along with our smile. Our teeth always look whiter when our skin has a sun-kissed glow! But don’t throw in the towel just yet. You can bring […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $10 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s almost time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is about to make its glorious return for fall, this time under the name of […]