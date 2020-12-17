This Company Is the Secret to Buying Luxury for Less

While retail trends may come and go, luxury is forever! There are few purchases more exciting than a designer bag — but of course, the one caveat is the sky-high cost for a new piece. That’s why many of Us turn to the resale market when it’s time to upgrade our accessories.

If you’re looking for a fresh addition to your collection or a glamorous gift for a loved one, it’s time to learn about Marque Luxury. Founded by leading retail expert Quentin Caruana, Marque carries all of the most coveted luxury brands around — yes, we’re talking Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès and more. Your dream Birkin bag may be a reality!

Check out designer styles from brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci on Marque Luxury! Plus, learn about their wholesale program here!

While Marque has five showrooms across the US (all of which are maintaining strict COVID-19 safety precautions), their recently relaunched website offers up all of the information you need ahead of purchasing pre-owned designer goods. With authenticated items at affordable prices, it’s no surprise that the demand for Marque’s offerings is skyrocketing — especially ahead of the holidays!

But it doesn’t stop there. In addition to direct-to-consumer purchases, Marque also facilitates entrepreneurship. If you or someone you know is eager to get into the resale business, their mentorship program is designed to help prospective entrants into the space with a slew of resources — including Marque’s toolkit and software, access to industry experts and the guidance of verified advisors. If you’re already in the resale game, you can learn more about their wholesale program here.

Before your next major purchase, our biggest recommendation is to do your research. Companies like Marque Luxury make it easier than ever — not only can you trust that you’ll be getting a top-quality product, they’re also available to help you grow your career! What more could you want? Now let’s secure the bag!

Check out designer styles from brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci on Marque Luxury! Plus, learn about their wholesale program here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!