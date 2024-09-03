Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Martha Stewart is goals for so many reasons. The businesswoman spent part of the summer jetsetting in the City of Lights with her bestie, Snoop Dogg, and she was dressed to the nines the entire time. You may not be planning a trip to Europe any time soon, but you can channel her French girl style with comfy, versatile palazzo pants. We found fabulous fashion deals on travel pants on Amazon to help you stay chic while on vacation.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body Comfortable and stylish summer pants are tricky to come by. If you’re looking for flattering pants that slim the waist and are versatile enough to wear for multiple occasions, there are tons of options on the market, but only a few look as good as they promise. One pair that checks all of the boxes? […]

Ahead are the best comfy and classy pants to serve as mainstays in your wardrobe. Plus, you can replicate Stewart’s French girl look on vacation.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Anrabess Linen Palazzo Pants: You can never go wrong packing linen pants for your vacation. This pair boasts the same relaxed silhouette as Stewart’s choice, featuring a wide leg and elastic waistband. Replicate her look by adding a navy sweater and wedge sandals. Dokotoo Casual Satin Wide-Leg Pants: If you’re looking for easy-to-wear pants to elevate any outfit, opt for this Dokotoo pair. This pair is made of satin and polyester, making it comfortable and versatile. Pair this with a blouse, statement accessories and high heels. Just $13! Feiersi Satin Wide-Leg Trousers: This pair of trousers costs less than $30 — and you can save even more with the coupon. They feature a flowy wide-leg design and structured pleats that make them look classy and sophisticated. Urban CoCo Solid Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants: You’ll like these high-waisted pants for lounging around the hotel room. The pants feature a high-waist design to elongate your legs. The pockets are deep enough to store all of your essentials too. Btfbm High-Waisted Palazzo Trousers: Step out in style with these trousers. Made of polyester and elastane, they offer maximum comfort and flatter your figure. Pair them with an over-the-shoulder top and strappy sandals. Qggqdd Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants: These pants may feel like your go-to pajamas with their stretchy waistband and drapey design, but they look amazing. Trendy Queen Wide-Leg Pants: With a high rise and wide leg, these pants are comfortable enough for a stroll around the park. Plus, they are only $20.

Related: 13 New Long-Sleeve Tops That Are Already Selling Out on Amazon It’s (nearly) layering season! While we adore the summer sunshine, picnics, sundresses and beach days, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. Aside from pumpkin patches and spiced lattes, one of our favorite things of all is fall fashion — we’re talking cozy fabrics, browns and maroons, cardigan sweaters and yes, […]