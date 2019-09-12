



Fall is right around the corner, so what’s the one thing on everyone’s mind? Fashion. It’s the topic trending everywhere, from black booties to the perfect purses — and we’re all searching for the next best thing. Yet, with so many items on the market, it’s hard to separate the good from the bad.

Raise your hand if you’re looking to master fall fashion like a pro. Everyone is! Keep those hands raised if you’ve yet to found a way to do it. Again, everyone is! Which is why we found a solution, one which is equal parts simple as it is stylish. What is it? It’s this jacket — and it’s majorly marked down right now at Nordstrom.

See it: Grab the KUT From the Kloth Faux Suede Everline Jacket (originally $118) now with prices starting at just $71, available at Nordstrom!

What’s the solution to error-proof dressing all season long? It’s easier than we all think. What is it? It’s this basic jacket that can be paired with basically everything. Is anyone scrambling for a piece like that? Perhaps a piece that can elevate our look in seconds? We are — and we found it right here with this one.

The KUT From the Kloth Faux Suede Everline Jacket is a complete game-changer in our books. It took our beloved moto jacket’s design and elevated it. Reimagined it, to be exact. The outcome? A highly wearable piece that’s just as endlessly transitional. But how, and what can we all expect? Greatness, to say the least. This jacket still incorporates the same asymmetrical front-zip, notched collar and studded detail — but what else is there? A softer, more wearable feel too.

How is that? Let’s start with the colors. In total, there are four fabulous shades to chose from. The black is perfect for anyone who’s looking for endless wear. It can be worn all day, every day and with everything in our closets. From T-shirts and jeans to little black dresses, it can be styled dozens of different ways. The same can also be said about the Buff or Charcoal too.

What’s our favorite amongst the group? The raisin, by far. It’s a deep eggplant-inspired hue that will be the perfect pop of color we’re desperately in need of. It will sizzle and style and, since it’s in the gemstone family, it will be right on trend for the fall season.

The most magical part? How luxurious and elegant this jacket looked and felt. Well, according to reviewers that’s the case. So many of them couldn’t get over how “expensive” this faux suede material looked. Reviewers called it “high-quality” and “absolutely gorgeous” and many of them couldn’t get over the price! It was a doppelgänger for the real deal!

The reason for that? One reviewer said it’s because of the “style and attention” went into every last detail. It was elegant and effortless all at once. It was crafted to be thick without being too thick. Reviewers loved how it could be paired with a thick cable knit sweater underneath, doing so without that uncomfortable, heavy feeling we all hate. It’s the perfect day-to-night piece too. Wear it with a T-shirt during the day and bundle up at night. It’s easy to understand why so many reviewers are deeming this the “perfect fall” jacket.

