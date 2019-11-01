Calling This Knit Cardigan Soft Would Be an Understatement





Why is it that even in the fall and winter, our office or school seems to be blasting the air conditioning non-stop? It’s cold outside! We don’t want to be shivering at our desk, struggling to type because our fingers are frozen. We can only drink so much hot coffee in one day — and no, that’s not a challenge — so how else can we stay warm without looking ridiculous in our puffer coats indoors?

Introducing this sweater. It’s lightweight, but its warmth and coziness are undeniably impressive. And it’s actually super cute! We can leave our Snuggies and toe warmers at home; this cardigan has us covered!

Get the MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2019, but are subject to change.

This MEROKEETY cardigan is a hit with over 500 reviewers who are so pleased with its high-quality look and feel. They say it’s the perfect go-to for a chilly office and a must-have for lounging around at home. We can see it now: this sweater, a mug of hot cocoa with tiny marshmallows, a rom-com on TV and no plans on our schedule for the rest of the day. Paradise!

Shoppers also say it’s unreal how soft this sweater is and that they always receive compliments on it, along with inquiries about where they bought it. They say it’s perfect for fall and they’re buying more colors ASAP because they just love it so much!

This oversized cardigan is made of a popcorn yarn material. It’s an amazing alternative to wool-knit sweaters or shearling pieces, and we’re especially obsessed with how stretchy it is! With this stretch, an overall relaxed fit, two roomy pockets and an open front, we’re not shocked that this piece is a number one bestseller on Amazon. Some versions even have a hood!

This cardigan is currently available in 20 colors, so the options are vast. There’s a group of solids and a group of stripes, and both are simply the best. There is room at the top for two! Some great fall solids include Grey, Mocha, Olive and Taro, but there are even more options with brighter shades. As for stripes, there are a couple of rainbow versions that are just beautiful, or we can keep it on the simpler side with the two-color variations.

This sweater starting under $25 is basically a miracle, and we’re not letting it pass Us by. Let’s go!

