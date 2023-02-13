Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What a weekend! Rihanna crushed her Super Bowl halftime performance (while pregnant!), and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles after a nail-biter ending. But the real talk of the town was Megan Fox. The Transformers alum broke the Internet with her fire ‘fits and gorgeous glam — we’d show you, but she deactivated her Instagram.

Just a week earlier, Fox made a splash on the Grammys red carpet in a white embellished gown and shimmering makeup to match. Her eyes stole the spotlight! And we just found out that the Jennifer’s Body actress was wearing $12 falsies. Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina wrote on Instagram, “Megan’s look is elegant Hollywood, so we wanted to do a glam that focused on gorgeous skin and wispy lashes elongated at the ends. The Kiss MLBB Multipack Lashes in Bare Affair were a perfect fit for this elegant wearable glam.”

Kiss is my absolute favorite brand of false lashes! And the beauty of the multipacks is that you get the best bang for your buck. Keep scrolling to shop these luscious lashes from Amazon!

Get the Kiss Blowout Lash Multipack Pompadour for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Kiss Blowout Lash Multipack Pompadour will give you those sexy, sky-high lashes of your dreams. My natural lashes leave much to be desired. If I’m not wearing mascara, then you can’t even tell I have any eyelashes to begin with! Falsies boost my lash length while also boosting my confidence. They make my eyes pop!

This multipack contains four pairs of voluminous lashes for only $12 — that’s $3 a pair! Such a steal. The wispy lashes feature feathery tips with a crisscross pattern that gives the illusion of extensions. User-friendly and great for beginners, these falsies stick to your lash line with the help of glue. Kristina used the Kiss Lash Couture adhesive on Fox for the Grammys. These particular Kiss lashes are perfect for a special event!

Shoppers swear by Kiss lashes for a natural appearance. One customer declared, “The best false eyelashes I’ve ever tried. 10/10 recommend.” Another reviewer reported, “I’ve been using this brand and style for past 8 years and I just love them! I get lots of compliments and i find them to look natural!” And this shopper revealed, “I’ve only wore fake lashes for a wedding. The salon put them on and loved how they looked. This was easy, stayed on and look natural. You can wear multiple times. Highly recommend!”

Feel like Fox at your next party with these glamorous false lashes from Amazon!

