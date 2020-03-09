Final Hours! Get Meghan Markle’s Favorite Eyelash Serum for $20 Off

We’ve always dreamed of having long lashes. Natural ones. A little length, a little curl and a little volume can go a long way in completely changing someone’s look. That’s why even when we’re going bare-faced for the day, we still try to always sweep a little mascara on. We wish we could just skip it — and the smudging that comes along with it — but in the end, our stubby lashes just don’t make us feel happy!

There is something we can do about them though, and it doesn’t involve any mascaras, mascara primers, false lashes or even lash extensions. We’re talking long, beautiful lashes we can bat around completely bare. We just need a couple of weeks or so with this top-rated eyelash conditioning serum — which has been long beloved by Meghan Markle. But first, we have to grab it while it’s still 20% off!

Get the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner – 3 Month Supply (originally $98) for just $78 with code REFRESH at Dermstore! Sale ends March 9, 2020.

Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Event has been a whirlwind, and we’ve picked up so many skincare, beauty and wellness faves — but we won’t feel satisfied unless a tube of RevitaLash is on its way to us when the clock strikes midnight. $20 off is no small markdown on an item like this!

Markle revealed her love for this lash conditioner back in her acting days on Suits — multiple times! In an interview with Allure, she once said, “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” Meanwhile, to Glamour, when asked about her latest beauty obsession, she said, “RevitaLash. Beyond obsessed. We don’t use fake lashes anymore for me at work…they are so long!”

With just one stroke over your lash line per day, in the same way you would apply a liquid eyeliner, your lashes could change in every way. RevitaLash is made to enhance, protect and strengthen lashes, while giving them flexibility and shine, so they can be their thickest, longest, strongest, most fabulous selves. The “scientifically-advanced technology” digs past surface level, the BioPeptin Complex, peptides and natural botanicals made to send breakage and brittleness packing!

This hypoallergenic lash conditioner, reviewed by both ophthalmologists and dermatologists, is seriously impressing reviewers. Even multiple shoppers who wear glasses said they had to actually stop using this product because their growing lashes were pushing up against their lenses! They say their “eyelashes have never been this long before” and they even prefer it over Latisse. Even those with “really bad sparse lashes” from past damage say theirs are now “so strong and long.” We want some of that magic! This sale ends tonight though, so let’s get shopping!

