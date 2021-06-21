Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always dreamed of having voluminous hair. Without all of the hairspray. A little volume can go a long way in completely changing someone’s look. That’s why even when we’re going bare-faced for the day, we still try to always make sure our hair is done. We wish it wasn’t so time-consuming though.

There is something we can do though, and it doesn’t involve any Bumpits. We’re talking about a volumizing foam from RevitaLash, a brand beloved by Meghan Markle. But first things first. We have to grab it while it’s on sale for Prime Day!

Get the RevitaLash Volume Enhancing Foam for 30% off at Amazon! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

Prime Day has already been a whirlwind, and we’re picking up so many skincare, beauty and wellness faves — but we won’t feel satisfied unless this RevitaLash volume foam is on its way to us!

Markle revealed her love for RevitaLash’s lash conditioner back in her acting days on Suits — multiple times! In an interview with Allure, she once said, “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” Meanwhile, to Glamour, when asked about her latest beauty obsession, she said, “RevitaLash. Beyond obsessed. We don’t use fake lashes anymore for me at work…they are so long!”

This RevitaLash foam is going to have similar effects as Markle’s beloved eyelash serum. It may take brittle, flat hair and add fullness, thickness and shine.

Now, this product isn’t going for drugstore prices, so when we say this is a deal not to be missed, we mean it. Time is running out, so let’s shop!

Editor’s note: Article originally published on March 7, 2020.

