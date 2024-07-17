Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Amazon Prime Day gods have listened and the stars have aligned! Not only are Meghan Markle’s favorite sunglasses back in stock, they’re also on sale for 32% off this Prime Day!

The Duchess of Sussex truly has the Midas touch — except everything she touches actually turns to sold — out, that is. After being spotted in the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses years ago, the brand can barely keep them in stock. But they’re available this Prime Day, and they’re even at the affordable price point of just $54 — but only for a short time!

Get the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses (Originally $79) on sale for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

A sleek and fashionable touch to add to any outfit, the Air Heart Sunglasses have an oversized feel, a cat-eye shape, a thick, bold frame and small silver details. They come with a protective pouch for handy storage and a microfiber cloth to help keep them clean.

The American Riviera Orchard founder initially wore them while paired with a black, poncho-style coat, matching black skinny jeans and some nude heels. But they could be worn in many more ways than just that, such as with a flowy maxi dress and sandals or even with a blazer on the way to work.

With only a few hours left of Prime Day, trust Us when we say you’ll want to act quickly on this deal. Not only do these sunglasses sell out quickly thanks to the Markle stamp of approval, they’ll also only be on sale for a few more short hours. This is one you won’t want to miss!

