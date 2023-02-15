This Crop Top Is About to Be Your Most-Worn Spring Piece

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Crop tops are always a mainstay in our closets, but we certainly switch up styles depending on the season. Over the past few months, it’s been all about long sleeves, cropped sweaters and generally cozy garb. But with spring firmly on its way, we’re switching to lighter tees!

Basic crop tops like this one from MEROKEETY are reliable staples any savvy shopper needs to have on deck. This one in particular is ideal because it can truly benefit any type of outfit you’re looking to rock — be it casual, dressy or somewhere in between! What we love most about this top has to be all of the beautiful spring shades it’s currently available in!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Crop Top for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Sure, neutral hues are great — but the spring is all about color and feeling like the world is alive again, and your wardrobe should reflect that. Whether you simply adore pinks and oranges or prefer blues and greens, there’s no shortage of options. You can grab your go-to pair of jeans and leather jacket, then add one of these bright cropped tees to the mix — and you instantly have what feels like a classic springtime vibe! Just incorporate your footwear of choice, preferably an ankle boot or timeless white kicks — and you’re good to go.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Crop Top for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Also, the rolled sleeves add a nice touch to make the top feel more polished, and the overall construction is built to last. This piece won’t fall apart after a couple of washes! Some reviewers recommend sizing up because it may run a bit short if you have a longer torso or larger bust. Shoppers say this top feels incredibly soft and offers the perfect amount of stretch, making it unbelievably comfortable. Whether you’re lounging at home, enjoying the warm weather or getting ready for a night out, styling a top like this one makes creating the dreamiest ensemble a piece of cake. Crop it like it’s hot!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Crop Top for $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!