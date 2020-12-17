This Adorable Sherpa Vest Is What Fuzzy Dreams Are Made Of

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Never underestimate the functionality of a vest. Not only can they look seriously stylish, they’re endlessly useful in the winter months! In fact, a vest is the ideal garment for layering, as it provides warmth where you need it the most — without adding unnecessary bulk if it’s underneath a heavy jacket!

Of course, vests are even better when they’re as cute and fuzzy as this pick from MEROKEETY! After one glance at the product pictures, we can tell how soft-to-the-touch it feels — and tons of ecstatic reviewers agree!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Sherpa Fleece Lightweight Fall Warm Zipper Vest for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

While there are multiple styles of this vest up for grabs, the faux sherpa one may be our favorite. Not only is it fluffy and fabulous, you can wear it over a long-sleeve sweater, any type of thermal tee or even a turtleneck! It even comes complete with a hood, which is an added bonus. If you’re looking to rock a bomber or other hoodless outerwear, layering this vest underneath will keep your head protected throughout the day.

This vest zips up in the front and includes two pockets at the hips, which can be used as handy storage or to keep your hands warm. Shoppers also appreciate the neat trimming along the hems that complements the grey hue of the fuzzy vest.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Sherpa Fleece Lightweight Fall Warm Zipper Vest for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you’re not obsessed with sherpa, take a look at the other options available. There’s a leopard print version, a quilted number and a few plaid vests — plus plenty more! Regardless of which you ultimately choose, we can all agree that a vest like this will surely be a staple as the snow continues to fall!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Casual Sherpa Fleece Lightweight Fall Warm Zipper Vest for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!