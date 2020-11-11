This Plaid Sweater Coat Is Going to Collect Compliments Non-Stop

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that fall and winter mean buying and wearing sweaters, and we also know that those sweaters usually get paired with some sort of coat or jacket. And so, year after year, we make sure we’re set with both. But still, doesn’t it sometimes feel like something’s missing? You have all of your cold-weather essentials, and yet there are days when getting dressed still feels impossible.

So, where do you go from there? The in-between. That’s often the answer when you feel stuck in a wardrobe rut. In this case, if a sweater isn’t working, but a coat isn’t quite hitting the mark either, why not go for a sweater coat? You may find it scratches that itch you haven’t been able to locate. You may also find it becoming your favorite new piece!

Get the MEROKEETY Plaid Long Sleeve Drape Knit Cardigan for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater coat is made of a substantial and soft material, so it’s warm enough to act as outerwear on chilly fall days, but you won’t look funny if you leave it on indoors too. It easily adapts to its atmosphere, whether that atmosphere is a park with a trail circling a lake or your apartment where you’re still waiting for the heat to turn on!

This piece has an open front with a shawl collar, the lapels draping beautifully down the longer length. The hem reaches close to the knees! As for the actual design of the fabric, you’ll find a large buffalo plaid print — a timeless classic for the season!

This sweater coat is currently available in four colors. There’s black, which also features shades of grey, while the grey version lightens things up a little with patches of light beige. The red plaid version is a shopper-favorite mix of red and black, and the last version, named Coffee, definitely serves up those milky latte vibes with shades of brown and beige!

This versatile piece can be worn practically any way you can think of. It will dress up leggings and a T-shirt, or it will fit in beautifully with a mock-neck top and high-waisted trousers. You could also pair it with a fitted mini dress, letting it warm you up and winterize the look, or go full cold weather with joggers and a crew neck. Grab one today and see what other chic looks you come up with!

