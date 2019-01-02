With 12 months of dressing ahead of Us, we’re adopting this new style rule: Glitzy clothing and accessories aren’t just for ringing in the new year! We fell a little too hard for the sequins, faux furs, metallics and sparkly jewelry we wore while celebrating the holiday season. But in 2019, we’re planning our everyday looks to incorporate a little bit of fun.

Instead of putting away the sequin tops and metallic accessories until we RSVP to the next party, the new plan is to mix as much of it into our daily style as possible. We’re embracing the idea that sometimes more is more and staying on the lookout for shiny, pretty ways to sprinkle glam into our wardrobes.

At the top of our shopping list is the Kate Spade New York Cameron Street – Small Hayden Metallic Leather Satchel. The bag is an eye-catching accessory that avoids looking overly gaudy and can be worn in any season. We also love that this satchel is marked down in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale! Since the annual sale officially ends today, we’re adding this bag to cart ASAP.

In a neutral Anthracite shade and with a sleek silhouette, this leather satchel is the perfect metallic update for any closet. We can easily wear this bag style with our dressier ensembles and also allow it to give our casual looks a touch of shimmer.

See it: Scoop up the Kate Spade New York Cameron Street – Small Hayden Metallic Leather Satchel (marked down 33 percent off its original $298, now $200) while it’s still in stock and available with free shipping. Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue in black for $298. Prefer a different style? Check out more bags at Nordstrom.

We love that the leather satchel has such a compact size that can be easily worn across our shoulders for days when we’re on the go yet still want to serve up a pulled together look with a standout accessory. The bag features a top zip closure, top carry handles for easy toting and an adjustable shoulder cross-body strap.

Despite its compact size, the Kate Spade bag is surprisingly roomy thanks to a thoughtfully designed interior. The satchel comes with a zip pocket plus two wall and smartphone pockets for helping Us keep our daily essentials carefully organized.

We’ll be using this bag to bring a glam vibe to even our most neutral ensembles. The satchel is the perfect metallic pop for any monochrome getup. For professional settings, we can wear it with a tailored black blazer layered over a chiffon blouse with a pair of flared dress pants and pointed toe pumps. We could take that same black blazer and metallic satchel to wear on the weekends with a long sleeve T-shirt, distressed boyfriend jeans and ankle booties.

Fashionistas daring enough to pull off more than one metallic piece in an outfit can pair this Hayden Metallic Leather Satchel with an oversized sweater, cropped skinny pants and matching metallic smoking loafers.

For a look that’s equal parts cozy and opulent, the bag will look great toted with an oversized sweater dress, a longline wool coat, trendy flat Gucci mules boasting fur trim and sunglasses to top it all off. Anytime we want to wear a moto-inspired look, we can style this bag with our black biker jackets and over-the-knee boots.

Whenever we want to incorporate a metallic bag into a going out getup this winter, we can remove the cross-body strap and wear it with a midi-length shirt dress, a faux fur coat and sock booties with a chunky heel. Print lovers may want to pull out a dress in classic black and white polka dots or the houndstooth print.

Also, never underestimate how cool metallics look with pastels! Pair this bag with a powder blue blazer dress and nude heels designed with silver metallic hardware. On days when pants are more preferred, slip into an all-pink look with dress pants and a cardigan.

Since the bag suits any season, we have more options when the temperatures warm up outside. The metallic satchel will work with a ruffled boho style blouse, cutoff denim shorts and Chanel espadrille flats for date night. On casual summer days, we can wear the bag with a white maxidress and a long yet minimal silver necklace. We also can’t resist pairing its Anthracite color with a light grey cotton jumpsuit and matching metallic flip-flops.

See it: Scoop up the Kate Spade New York Cameron Street – Small Hayden Metallic Leather Satchel (marked down 33 percent off its original $298, now $200) while it’s still in stock and available with free shipping. Also available at Saks Fifth Avenue in black for $298. Prefer a different style? Check out more bags at Nordstrom.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!