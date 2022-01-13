4 Days Only! Save Up to 88% on Michael Kors Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s go! Anyone who knows anything about fashion knows that the more Michael Kors in your closet, the better. Unfortunately the more Michael Kors in your closet usually means way less money in your wallet. Designer clothes and accessories aren’t always exactly affordable at full price.

Luckily, for four days only, Gilt is having a major Michael Kors sale with prices rising up and over 80% off! Lots of pieces only have a few units left in stock, or even just one, so if you spot something you love available in your size, grab it quickly. Here are our current faves!

This Floral Dress

How pretty is this beauty? It has a vintage feel but a modern sleekness, and we love the structured sleeves. We especially love that it’s 84% off!

Get the Michael Kors Collection Dress (originally $1,890) for just $299.99 at Gilt for a limited time! Sold out? Shop more Michael Kors here!

This Leather Watch

This watch will go with everything thanks to its grey leather strap and ever-so-slight sparkle. Such a lovely (and functional) accessory you can wear every single day!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s Pyper Watch (originally $150) for just $106 at Gilt for a limited time! Sold out? Shop more Michael Kors here!

These Compliment-Worthy Pants

Yes, these pants are amazing and yes, they are 88% off right now. With metallic touches, extra pockets and one of the best floral prints around, these are such a steal. You save over $1,000!

Get the Michael Kors Collection Wool-Blend Pant (originally $1,290) for just $150 at Gilt for a limited time! Sold out? Shop more Michael Kors here!

This Spring-Inspired Perfume

Whether you’re wearing it to get a spring vibe in winter or saving it for the season itself, this spring-inspired Sexy Blossom fragrance spray is a stunning find. With notes of florals, wood and musk, this eau de parfum is such a great gift — even for yourself!

Get the Michael Kors Women’s 1oz Sexy Blossom EDP Spray (originally $70) for just $45 at Gilt for a limited time! Sold out? Shop more Michael Kors here!

This Boyfriend Coat

This is the type of coat you’ll wear for the rest of your life. It works as a blazer or a more casual layer depending on how you style it, and the lining is even partially made from silk!

Get the Michael Kors Collection Melton Wool Boyfriend Coat (originally $2,490) for just $499.99 at Gilt for a limited time! Sold out? Shop more Michael Kors here!

Looking for more great deals? Explore Gilt’s clearance section here!

