We’re all about the hype when it comes to the latest trends in beauty products. But the problem with hype is that sometimes we’re chasing whatever the latest product or gadget is just for the sake of it and then it disappoints. Before we even have the time to process whether it even lives up to the hype, we’re already onto the next hyped product.

But then every once in a while, something so special comes along it completely changes all of those preconceived notions and actually does live up to the hype. So what has earned our seal of approval? The microneedle.

See it: Grab the BeautyBio GloPro Microneedling Tool starting at $199 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2019, but are subject to change.

When it comes to the GloPro Microneedling Tool by Beauty Bio, we can’t help but talk about just how revolutionary it truly is. We can’t help but instantly recommend it to every sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and stranger known to date. It is just that good. Truthfully, the hype couldn’t be more real.

Shoppers who are unfamiliar with what a microneedle is can relax, we will gladly backtrack. Let’s backtrack all the way back to 2016: the year of the skincare savior microneedle!

Microneedling is the process which utilizes tiny needles to make small abrasions in the skin. But why would we ever do that? It actually allows products to penetrate more deeply into the skin, which in turn stimulates the skin’s natural collagen production. This skincare savior was first most popular amongst dermatologists and professionally-trained estheticians. But just like at-home masks, microdermabrasion and everything else we can do from the comforts of our homes, we can now microneedle at home, too.

The specific product making waves? BeautyBio’s GloPro Device.

The BeautyBio GloPro Microneedling Tool is more or less a hybrid of an LED light and a needle-covered roller which melts both treatments together for the ultimate two-in-one tool. This handheld tool is the one-stop-shop we all don’t want but need. The GloPro’s patented technology can help stimulate the skin’s natural regeneration response to micro-rejuvenation deep within our skin. We can’t help but be in disbelief that this small-but-mighty product can do all of this!

The GloPro Device didn’t just fall out of thin air. In fact, it didn’t become the go-to at-home skincare product all on its own. Instead, it gained such widespread recognition after it became Kim Kardashian-approved, as well as a staple for Queer Eye’s, Tan France, who always looks flawless. Ironically so, it was only seconds before this tool was on the tip of every influencer’s tongue and their latest-and-greatest obsession!

Even better than the long-lasting benefits of the tool? How easy it is to get started using this product. It’s ideal for even the most basic user.

Users are directed to primarily use the GloPRO after nighttime cleansing and apply a generous amount of facial serum. From there, begin to target facial areas including forehead, right side, left side, chin and nasolabial folds-nose to mouth lines. It’s recommended to start out using moderate pressure and roll the tool over each facial surface 4-10 times, changing directions with every pass. To ensure the best results, users should use the tool for a one-minute minimum to ensure proper stimulation! A good way to measure if the product has been used properly is if a user’s skin is pink or flushed. If so, it was!

The best part? The GloPRO kit includes not only the tool but a selection of add-on items. Users can use the Regeneration Tool or the Face Microtip interchangeably! The kit also includes an adapter so batteries (which are included) run out, it’s easily chargeable! How amazing? It even includes a sanitizing spritzer and prep pads which ensure cleanliness and sanitation.

This tool seems to not only be game-changing but life-changing. Reviewers cannot stop raving about all the added benefits. One user specifically explained her 20-year skincare battle, with dermatologists giving her the red light for any and every product on the market. However, the microneedle tool was the hail mary she so desperately was seeking and the benefits are never-ending. Another user similarly echoed when stating it was the pain-free option that elevated her skincare regimen.

We can’t help but love all of the reviewer success stories and we understand why reviewers say this is the product we don’t want but need! For skincare lovers looking to up their skincare game, we can’t help but recommend this all-in-tool to just grab and GLO!

