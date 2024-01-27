Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there’s ever been a trend that positively screams spring, it’s clothes and accessories with strawberries all over them. They’re absolutely to die for, and as the weather warms we’ll likely start seeing even more of the fun, fruity frocks.

But what if instead of seeing people frolicking about in their strawberry dresses, you want to wear one too? That can absolutely be arranged, and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to do it.

In fact, you may be surprised to learn that you can go straight to Walmart and find one of the most gorgeous strawberry dresses of your life, and it’s just $30!

Get the Millennials in Motion Strawberry Midi Dress for just $30 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Millennials in Motion Strawberry Midi Dress is a fun, lightweight dress that would fit right at home in your fairycore or cottagecore wardrobe. It’s also a staple for anyone loving kawaii fashion. It’s covered in strawberries, knitted into the dress to give it a unique “pop-up” look, and it even has puffy sleeves for a more princess-like aesthetic.

It’s soft, breezy, and comfortable, and it’s easy to accessorize. Wear some fun jewelry to make it part of a more girlish “cute” outfit, or dress it up with darker lipstick and heels to balance the coquettish look with a romantic date night aesthetic. It’s up to you, and for this price, you won’t want to miss out on such a ridiculously adorable dress for when spring rolls around.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect dress to wear out and about this spring, or to keep in your pocket on the off chance you need to make a statement this season, you’ve found it. This $30 dress is going to become a staple in your wardrobe the moment you start having people stop you and ask where you got it. And they probably won’t believe the answer, because we hardly do either – but Walmart has been coming in clutch lately, so it doesn’t really come as too much of a surprise.

Buy this dress before it’s gone!

