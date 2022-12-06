21 of the Best Minimalist Holiday and Winter Pieces That Scream ‘Chic’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While the holiday season often calls for loud, ugly sweaters, bold reds and sparkling metallics, these types of pieces aren’t necessarily going to mesh with everyone’s style. Maybe for a day or two, but it’s nice to own some winter clothing that’s a little more subtle on the festive, instead veering more toward chic timelessness.

If you’re more into a minimalist style with dainty details and effortless elegance, this list is for you. Below, you’ll find 21 pieces perfect for the holiday season and even into the first few months of next year as well!

21 Minimalist Holiday and Winter Fashion Finds

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This burgundy Dorose sweater is simple but adds on balloon sleeves and a square neckline for style!

2. We Also Love: This Ziwoch sweater gives Us Fair Isle vibes, but in a toned-down design. It comes in so many shades too!

3. We Can’t Forget: You can’t go wrong with cable knit. Grab this Amazon Essentials turtleneck while it’s on sale!

Sweatshirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Remember, you can be festive without going all out. Try something like this North Pole Brewing Co. sweatshirt!

5. We Also Love: We love this Christmas tree sweatshirt so much. It features five snowy trees — and that’s it!

6. We Can’t Forget: We also recommend you check out this fuzzy ZAFUL fleece for something with no graphic on it!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, how we live for a good sweater dress. This Dyexces dress simply nails every subtle detail!

8. We Also Love: So effortless and easy to wear, there’s a reason this tiered Amoretu mini dress is a number one bestseller!

9. We Can’t Forget: No gowns necessary! This crushed velvet R.Vivimos T-shirt dress is another way to get into the holiday spirit while feeling comfortable and classy!

Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The beauty of this Modegal slip midi skirt is undeniable. Works with anything from a blouse to a crew neck!

11. We Also Love: Faux leather is very in, so dress your look up while keeping it sophisticated with this Fahsyee faux-leather mini skirt!

12. We Can’t Forget: Let’s hear it for pleats! This Dresstells skirt adds visual interest to your look without having to rely on glitz and glam!

Jumpsuits

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re less into dresses or just want to try something different, this Wdirara jumpsuit is bound to become your new holiday favorite!

14. We Also Love: Want to go comfy without looking lazy or sloppy? Try this soft, stretchy Prettygarden jumpsuit with boots or even heels!

15. We Can’t Forget: Into the one-shoulder trend? Check out this Buenos Ninos jumpsuit!

Coats

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This Wantdo mid-length trench coat is an amazing way to do plaid without pushing it too hard!

17. We Also Love: Instead of a massive marshmallow-style puffer, try something like this lightweight Amazon Essentials puffer coat!

18. We Can’t Forget: We also can’t get enough of this elegant style of Daily Ritual teddy coat!

Jewelry and Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: We love the simple sterling beauty of this Eudora snowflake necklace. No gems necessary!

20. We Also Love: Skip the chaotic patterns and grab this Calvin Klein lightweight wrap scarf to both keep you warm and complement your outfit!

21. We Can’t Forget: Classic beauty! These Pavoi pearl stud earrings will go with anything and everything!

