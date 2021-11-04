This Lovely Lace Cocktail Dress Is Made for Holiday Parties

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re currently transitioning into holiday season mode right now. How did the past year fly by so fast? As surreal as it is that Thanksgiving is a mere few weeks away, we’re not going to dwell on the past. We’re going to keep moving forward so that we don’t miss a beat. It’s time for festivities!

The holidays always bring a ton of gatherings, be it with family, friends or co-workers. And this year, those get-togethers are finally starting to look more normal — so let’s celebrate in style! Obviously, the perfect dress is required to suit your busy calendar — and we found just the one.

Get the MISSMAY Women’s Vintage Floral Lace Cocktail Swing Dress for prices starting at $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This lace cocktail dress from MISSMAY is a tried-and-true classic. It has a vintage feel but still feels modern, which means it will truly never go out of style. It includes a fitted top with an off-the-shoulder neckline, plus a pop of lace peeking out from the top and in the back for a sassy and sheer see-through moment.

The fitted part of the dress extends to the top of the waist, where it flares out into a beautiful full skirt. This is a swing dress, which means it’s practically made for twirling! It’s a strong frock to rock for any type of party outside of the hectic holidays — you can adjust it to work for any season of the year with the right styling tweaks.

At the moment, this dress is available in a slew of shades that are sure to suit a wide range of shoppers. For the holidays, our top picks would be the green, red, navy blue, dark purple and black versions. They’re all incredibly rich and complement the vibes of the season. Given the flattering fit, impressive customer reviews and affordable price point, we would say that this dress is a bona fide hit. Phew — now that’s one thing off of the ever-growing holiday checklist!

