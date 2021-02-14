This Trendy Babydoll Blouse From MissyLife Is So Fabulously Feminine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all have a friend or two who’s completely obsessed with wearing dresses. Some prefer to rock a frock on the daily, but that’s not always possible depending on where they live. In the winter and early spring months, it’s simply too chilly to wear dresses all the time. At some point, you have to succumb to a pair of proper pants or warm leggings to keep yourself cozy in the cold.

But if you’re the type of person who refuses to ditch girlie garments as the snow falls, this adorable babydoll tunic top is an ideal option! Its feminine style totally channels a typical summer dress, but it looks beyond chic layered over a pair of jeans or leggings.

Get the MissyLife Women’s Loose Fit V Neck Babydoll Button Down Ruffle Hem Tunic Top for just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is longer than most, and it has three layers of ruffles that progressively get larger to create the babydoll effect. It has a slightly collared neckline that creates a V-neck, with buttons running down the front. The sleeves are also true to the tunic style, and have a loose fit that’s cuffed at the ends.

This top is available in five gorgeous shades right now — black, army green, pale apricot, light pink and a rusty burnt red. Each of these hues can be worn during any month of the year, and they will seamlessly fit right in with the vibes of the season!

You can wear this tunic babydoll top under a jacket immediately, but it will be just as classy with a tee and denim or biker shorts in the height of summer! When you’re craving the aesthetic a dress brings but the weather won’t cooperate, think of this adorable blouse as the solution. You can keep your feminine fashion on full display and stay warm at the same time. Girlie glam just never goes out of style!

