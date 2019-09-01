



The solution to anything in life? A good night’s sleep, of course. It can work wonders and help to make Us forget any fight with our S.O. or any stressful day the very moment we lay our heads down to rest. In seconds, we’ll drift off to dreamland and wake up in the morning revamped and refreshed. As amazing as this is, it would be so much better if the same applied to our skin-related issues too!

Imagine if all we needed was a good night’s sleep to hydrate dull, dry skin or even out skin tones and textures? It would be a miracle, wouldn’t it? Well, consider your wish granted because we found just the product to do all of that and so much more! This fan-favorite moisturizer will work miracles all while we sleep!

The product reviewers can’t get enough of? The SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight, of course. This miracle-in-a-bottle is a fan-favorite amongst many. According to reviewers, it’s “absolutely amazing” and many even call it their “favorite product ever.” But why are so many shoppers feeling the love?

Dealing with oily skin? What about dry or combination skin? Not a problem here. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and is even dermatologist-approved too! We know, amazing.

This moisturizer’s formula dialed in on a handful of key ingredients that are highly beneficial. First, there’s 10% Glycolic Free Acid Value that’s derived from pure sugar cane. This extremely powerful fruit can help to stimulate the skin’s natural exfoliation process and minimize the build-up of any visible dead skin cells. In turn, it can improve the overall appearance of our skin’s texture and skin tone.

Next, there’s 2% Phytic Acid, which is typically found in legumes and seeds. This potent ingredient is highly effective and can provide a dual-action exfoliation that can smooth out all of those rough patches on our skin, too. It also helps to remove skin aggressors for a bright, glowing complexion that’s as radiant as ever.

Lastly, it turns to a 1% smoothing complex that features a combination of both natural oils and botanicals such as jojoba and sunflower seed that work wonders when paired together. Both can provide a layer of hydration and comfort to our skin.

According to a clinical study done by the brand, many users found their skin tone and texture improving immensely. Others loved how radiant and bright it looked and how this moisturizer helped to eliminate fine lines and wrinkles.

Reviewers loved how a little went a long way! A “pea-sized” amount could completely cover the face and neck region, according to shoppers. One reviewer loved how when applying this product “three to four times a week” before heading to bed, they noticed a “more glowing” look on their face come morning. Others found their “red spots and dull areas” significantly improving and many loved how this “gentle-yet-effective” formula could pair with their nightly “retinol routines,” too.

Honestly, how can we even beat that? We can’t. This moisturizer is the nighttime hero we’re all in desperate need of ASAP!

