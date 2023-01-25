Give Your Hair a Winter Reset With This Clarifying Scalp Scrub

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s true: Great hair starts at the root! If you want to keep your tresses looking healthy, making sure you take care of your scalp on a regular basis is an absolute must — though often overlooked by many of Us.

Scalp care has become just as much of a hot topic in the haircare space as bonding and strengthening treatments which are used to repair damaged strands. You would likely be surprised by how much the buildup on your scalp is preventing your hair from shining at its brightest — and after trying out a scrub like this one from Monpure, we’re confident you will be able to spot the difference!

Get the Monpure Clarifying Scalp Scrub for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Now, we don’t like to wash our hair daily because it can irritate the area and potentially cause more damage to our strands, but replacing washes with dry shampoos and other products tends to create excess oil — leading to even more scalp struggles. That said, when it’s time to wash our hair, we need to make sure it really counts — which is where this exfoliating mask comes into the picture!

This is a pre-wash treatment which gently removes buildup of all kinds from the scalp region so you can get a proper shampoo afterwards. The biodegradable jojoba beads act as both the exfoliant and deliver moisture to the scalp, so you’re not stripping it or making it feel dry in this process.

You can use this mask once a week to give your scalp a fresh feel or up to two times if you’re suffering from heavy dandruff or buildup. Providing your hair with a clean and healthy canvas for it to potentially grow longer, fuller and stronger is what this mask aims to do — and we have a feeling our locks will thank Us down the line. All that’s left to do is start incorporating this scrub into our routine as soon as possible. Adding to cart immediately!

