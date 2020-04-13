Spice Up Your Meals Like a Pro With These Seasonings and Sauces

Yes, it’s true — some of Us might have been pumped to throw on a chef’s hat and try out new recipes when this period of social distancing kicked off. But as time goes on, we have all likely fallen into typical food routines that aren’t as experimental or exciting as we had once hoped.

Cooking everyday can become tedious and overwhelming — so we definitely understand if it’s easier to just go with the same couple of meals that you like to have on rotation. But if you’re sick of scrambled eggs and trying to reinvigorate the culinary master within, then what better way to get excited than by snagging a slew of new spices and condiments to jazz up the daily routine?

Check out all of the spice seasonings and sauces that you can pick up from Montana Mex here!

If you’re a cooking novice and haven’t branched out in terms the spice market, Montana Mex will make it super easy for you. Not only are all of their products simple and straightforward to use, their extensive seasoning blends and sauces are accompanied with loads of amazing recipes to try out. If you order the All the Goodies Box, you’ll have the foundation needed to recreate the dozens of dishes that can be found on their comprehensive site!

The company’s co-founder, Eduardo Garcia, spent 10 years working as a private chef on luxury yachts after finishing culinary school, where he catered to some of the most elite, top-tier clients around (think celebrities and billionaires). He took his years of expertise and decided to make cooking delicious meals more accessible by creating the range of Montana Mex spice blends and sauces. If you want to get the full experience, the all-in-one box that has every product is the way to go. It includes avocado oil, three dry rubs and three wet sauces.

All of these delicious sauces and seasonings can be used in so many ways. Be it poultry, fish or veggies, any basic meal can be taken to the next level with just a dash of one of these Montana Mex products. Go beyond just the basic salt and pepper treatment and live a little! This is particularly helpful if you have limited groceries on hand. If you are a lover of spicy foods, the jalapeño dry rub is a dream come true. It will taste great on grilled chicken or steak, give roasted veggies an added kick or even elevate homemade french fries! Yes, our mouths are watering too.

There are smaller packages available if you know what you’re after and prefer to work with wet or dry rubs. Once you get things going and test out a recipe or two, your creative cooking juices will be flowing! You may even get inspired and create a couple of original recipes to dazzle your friends with once we’re all able to entertain dinner party guests again!

