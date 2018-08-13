Bras should be three things: supportive, affordable and comfortable. We found just that in the Everlane Tank Bra.

Designed to offer a snug yet comfortable fit, this bra knocks your traditional offering out of the park. The elastic band stretches to provide the ultimate level of support while the straps are wide enough to not dig into your shoulders even after all-day wear. Free of annoying underwires, this high-quality undergarment will become a staple in your lingerie drawer.

With hundreds of glowing reviews, it’s easy to see why shoppers can’t stop fawning over this style. Many reviewers love how lightweight the style is, while others love that the bra straps never fall down.

Available in beautiful hues including poppy, heather grey, black, pale pink, white and light peach, you bet we’ve added each color to our cart! There is no such thing as having too many bras and this cotton construction will serve as a breezy alternative perfect for the summer and beyond.

An undeniable pick for your underclothes, this brassiere is all about keeping you confident and comfortable. No pushing, padding or sculpting is necessary to provide you with a relaxed and satisfying undergarment and this pick sets the bar incredibly high.

Shop Now: Grab the Everlane Tank Bra for only $22 — down from $35.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

